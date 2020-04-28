Pelosi Suffering From Joe Biden Condition: Memory Loss/Incoherency

By

The ice cream Queen, who does not understand why folks are upset with her living behind walls and eating $13 a pint—yes a pint—ice cream—in a $24,000 refrigerator. No wonder she held up the rescue bills for small business, she just restocked her ice cream. Now, we see in one interview her imitation, not by plan or design, of Joe Biden. She could not remember the name of the Governor of California—who is also a relative! Then like when Biden could not tell the difference between Chuck Todd and Chris Cuomo, Pelosi called GOP Minority Leader, “Mitchell”. This is sad that our country has a Speaker of the House that is deteriorating before our eyes and the Democrat Party has a candidate that is incoherent and has an increasing memory loss. Americans will remember, even if Pelosi and Biden can’t, that Democrat held up rescue bills for small businesses and to save millions of jobs. We will not forget.

“Angry Nancy Pelosi” by Edalisse Hirst, courtesy elalisse, Flickr

Pelosi Suffers Brain Freeze, Stutters, Forgets California Governor’s Name, Calls GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy “Mitchell” (VIDEO)

By Cristina Laila,, The Gateway Pundit, 4/26/20





What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suffered a bad brain freeze on Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The look on Jake Tapper’s face says it all.

80-year-old Nancy Antoinette stuttered and forgot her own Governor’s name on Sunday.

“My own Governor, um – uh-uh-um Gavin Newsom’s been so spectacular,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi then forgot House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s name and referred to him as “Mitchell.”

“…I want it to be bipartisan. The Republican leader Mitchell McCarthy as assured me that he will consider this, he’s not there yet.”