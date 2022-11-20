Pelosi’s Farewell Address: ‘I Stand Before You as…a Devout Catholic’–with a Straight Face!

This has to be a joke—or is Pelosi demented. My guess is that San Fran Nan has emotional problems, otherwise she would not claim to be a “devout Catholic” while promoting policy and legislation that atheists and religious haters would approve.

“In her speech, Pelosi announced that she would not be seeking reelection to the Democratic congressional leadership in the upcoming Congress.

In doing so, she described herself as a “devout Catholic” and a “patriotic American”

“My colleagues, I stand before you as Speaker of the House. As a wife. A mother. A grandmother. A devout Catholic. A proud Democrat,” said Pelosi. “And a patriotic American: a citizen of the greatest Republic in the history of the world.”

She supporting the unlimited killing of babies. She supports unlimited marriages. She has supported and protected the Biden Crime Family from sedition charges for their cabal, for money, from the Communist Chinese government. Pelosi has authorized the stopping of American oil independence and agreed to begging terrorist/totalitarian nations to sell us oil—while saying nothing about the Communist Chinese opening at least ONE coal energy plant a week. Patriot? For which country. Catholic?—her values are anti-Catholic and anti-religious. At the least, she is a scam artist. In reality, she protects bad people and harms decent people.