Pelosi/Schumer Protect Jew Haters in Congress

Unrepentant Ilhan Omar suggests Jews who criticize her anti-Semitic statements are doing so because she’s Muslim, revives dual-loyalty smear

by Philip Klein , Washington Examiner, 2/28/19

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D.-Minn., who earlier this month was forced into a hostage tape style fake apology for anti-Semitic tweets, is unrepentant. Speaking at a liberal event in Washington, she accused Jews who have criticized her anti-Semitic statements as holding her to a different standard because she’s Muslim, while again peddling a classic anti-Semitic dual loyalty smear.

To briefly recap, earlier this month the freshman Democrat lamented Jewish influence in Washington by tweeting out “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” She then followed it up by saying she meant AIPAC and then promoted several other supportive tweets furthering the same argument about Jewish donor influence. After widespread condemnation, she was forced into a fake apology by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she unknowingly spread anti-Semitism. This was the second time in a matter of weeks she had been forced to apologize, previously pleading ignorance about why her statement that “Israel has hypnotized the world” carried anti-Semitic connotations. Tlaib, for her part, has spread the dual-loyalty smear targeting American supporters of Israel.

Cut to Wednesday night, when Omar and Tlaib were at a left-wing event held at the activist cafe Busboys and Poets.

A report from the Jewish Insider sets the scene:

“It is about the Benjamins,” shouted one audience member to laughter and acclaim, referencing Rep. Omar’s now-deleted tweet linking Congressional support for Israel to Jewish influence and lobbying. To this, Reps. Omar and Tlaib both smiled along furtively.

According to the report, “the moderator asked what ‘we as a community here can do to support you criticizing Israel for some of the war crimes that it has done so that it’s not seen as “‘you’re anti-Semitic’?”

The report reads: “Rep. Omar elaborated that when she hears her Jewish constituents offer criticisms of Palestinians, she doesn’t automatically equate them as Islamophobic but is ‘fearful’ that people are painting her as anti-Semitic because she is a Muslim. Omar continued, ‘What I’m fearful of — because Rashida and I are Muslim — that a lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, go to thinking that everything we say about Israel to be anti-Semitic because we are Muslim,’ she explained.”

That doesn’t sound like somebody who is legitimately remorseful about spreading anti-Semitism.

As if any reminder were needed that she’s learned nothing, Omar then renewed the dual-loyalty line of attack on supporters of Israel, saying, “for me, I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Anybody who took her fake apology as being sincere seriously needs to rethink things.