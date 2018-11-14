Penalize liars in media and online, Congressman Issa says

Congressman Darrell Issa is furious—as all of us should. By co-mission and omission, the media has been lying to us. By lying about facts, making up facts and by refusing to report facts, Americans could be the least informed of all on the Planet. Were it not for Fox News and a few others, you would think that Trump was the long lost brother of Putin and Attila the Hun.

“Rep. Darrell Issa, speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s tech conference in Laguna Beach Monday, said the U.S. information system needs new ways to hold liars accountable — including journalists’ anonymous sources and social-media disinformation providers.

What do you think—should we be going after the media, ignore it—or just present the truth via new media and technology?