This is a question you need to ask your city council—NOW. “How much is the increase in CalPERS mandatory contributions starting July 1? How will we pay for it and what services are being cut”? Many cities have already announced cutbacks and layoffs. The services you receive today will be fewer in four months.
“The increase in city payments to the California Public Employment Retirement System fund will go from $11.6 million in 2018 to $25.2 million in 2025. To give you an idea of the magnitude of that 117 percent increase in CalPERS payment the 2025 city bill is $10 million shy of the entire general fund budget of $35 million that is now in place to run the city during the current fiscal year.
Mayor Steve DeBrum has pushed hard for the city to put more emphasis on the impact of the unfunded PERS liability will have on Manteca. In past years it has been given just a passing mention in budget reviews and municipal budget workshops.
Manteca is not alone. Virtually every city, school district, and county in California as well as the state itself is facing massive increases in CalPERS contributions as the system deals with unfunded liability.”
This is the time for cities to reform the pension system, cut monopoly unions, outsource departments and programs—cut back on non-government financed activities. Otherwise, your city will go bankrupt. Your choice.
|Pension costs may crush city budgets
Pension payments for the City of Manteca’s municipal workforce is project to go up $13.6 million through 2025 eclipsing projected salary increases by 81 percent.
