Perfect. Kamala Harris Tells Unemployed Coal Miners That After Biden Kills Their Jobs They Should Work Reclaiming Abandoned “Land Mines”

John Kerry want oil industry workers to put up solar panels, at less than half the pay them currently receive. Kamala Harris wants, this is no joke, coal miners to instead go to West Virginia and ”reclaim abandoned land mines”. She wants them dead. She and the Democrats wants workers poor and in poverty. Why do the Democrats hate workers and Americans so much?

In fact as we close the coal mines and kill off the oil industry inflation will rise, cost of energy will skyrocket. And, like a Third World nation, the other 49 States will look like Californian—a series of brownouts and blackouts for hours and days. That is just like Cuba and Venezuela. "Kamala Harris talked about creating news jobs in her interview and shared her brilliant idea to "build back better"….by reclaiming abandoned land mines in West Virginia. "All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines." Tens of thousands of coal miners in this country—how many abandoned land mines can there be in West Virginia. Did not know this was even an issue. Again, why do the Democrats hate workers and prosperity?

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 1/31/21





“Land Mines”

Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden and his “Climate Envoy” John Kerry are waging war on the energy sector but fear not because Kamala Harris is here to save the day.

