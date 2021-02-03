Perfect. Kamala Harris Tells Unemployed Coal Miners That After Biden Kills Their Jobs They Should Work Reclaiming Abandoned “Land Mines”

John Kerry want oil industry workers to put up solar panels, at less than half the pay them currently receive. Kamala Harris wants, this is no joke, coal miners to instead go to West Virginia and ”reclaim abandoned land mines”. She wants them dead. She and the Democrats wants workers poor and in poverty. Why do the Democrats hate workers and Americans so much?
In fact as we close the coal mines and kill off the oil industry inflation will rise, cost of energy will skyrocket. And, like a Third World nation, the other 49 States will look like Californian—a series of brownouts and blackouts for hours and days. That is just like Cuba and Venezuela.
“Kamala Harris talked about creating news jobs in her interview and shared her brilliant idea to “build back better”….by reclaiming abandoned land mines in West Virginia.
“All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.”
Tens of thousands of coal miners in this country—how many abandoned land mines can there be in West Virginia. Did not know this was even an issue. Again, why do the Democrats hate workers and prosperity?
By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 1/31/21
“Land Mines”
Joe Biden killed tens of thousands of jobs his first day in office when he canceled contracts with the Keystone XL pipeline.
Biden and his “Climate Envoy” John Kerry are waging war on the energy sector but fear not because Kamala Harris is here to save the day.
Comments
Yes this is exactly what Biden and Harris both want, take the pipeline jobs , tell them to go back and try to reclaim closed mines. We are all a bunch of idiots out here. We do not have enough sence to know those minds were closed for a reason, most of them had been mined out, there is nothing in them and the few that did have, had caveins and a lot of men lost their lives. This is their idea of America’s wonderful future. We should all call our congress rep.s and house representatives and let them know how grateful we are that they care so much for the men and women in our Country.
Biden and Harris the news media’s darlings. Two of the most ignorant politicians I have ever seen. Dementia Joe will be out of the White House due to his diminished capacity by the end of the year and then we get the white ho in there. Buckle up folks it’s going to get worse before it even starts getting better.
I Don’t think it will take a year, I am sure Americans will get fed up with the two idiots and start a civil war, remember, if the government can no longer function properly, the People always have the right and option to remove it and reinstitute a new one that will SERVE them in a more productive and fair way…
They work FOR US, not the other way around.. They are NOT above the laws and Rights given to us by our forefathers. I will be one of the ones that will Fight when it happens, and it will happen, I’ve seen War and it’s ugly but at times very nessesary to keep order and Freedom.. This generation may not understand what Communism is, but the ones who have seen it , well We do.. I promise this will not happen here…
Land mines in this country? Where? The Army never mined any territory in the US. Harris must use whatever little brains she has for sitting on.