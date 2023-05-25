Peskin stands by U.N. Plaza meeting, repeats Mayor Breed critique

By

San Fran is collapsing. Its economy, its schools, its streets, it businesses, the quality of life, is gone. Now, even political discourse is not allowed in the Bidet by the Bay.

If elected officials are unable to publicly discuss a serious issue, like drugs, then society has collapsed.

Go to San Fran at your own risk.

Peskin stands by U.N. Plaza meeting, repeats Breed critique

By Adam Shanks, SF Examiner, 5/24/23 https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/politics/sf-board-prez-defends-un-plaza-meeting-after-brick-thrown/article_24cf6dee-fa5c-11ed-ad87-3b8e6661d073.html

Though it quickly devolved into shouting and violence, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin is standing behind his decision to host a special meeting in U.N. Plaza on Tuesday.

In a statement issued in the hours after everything fell apart, Peskin made clear that he will continue to pressure Mayor London Breed to better coordinate an answer to The City’s vexing fentanyl crisis.

“We will keep working until we stand up an emergency response to what everyone acknowledges is (a) street crisis with a real plan to shut down the open-air drug dealing in 90 days or less,” Peskin said.

Peskin had intended to grill Breed on The City’s response to the opioid epidemic and rampant open-air drug dealing in and around the plaza.

But as chants of “no more police” gained steam, it quickly became clear that Peskin and Breed would be unable to hash out their differences over the cacophony of critics gathered at U.N. Plaza.

The proceedings reached a low point when, shortly after Peskin gaveled the meeting into recess so officials could reassemble in City Hall, a person threw a brick toward the makeshift stage. No one was injured, according to Peskin.

Peskin pointed to the incident as evidence not that the idea of hosting an open meeting in the heart of The City’s troubled center was misguided — as Peskin’s detractors quickly commented as news of the disarray spread online — but that “we are losing control of our public spaces.”

“If we can’t guarantee everyone’s safety when the Mayor and her security team are present — we have lost control of our public realm,” Peskin said. “And that is our shared mission: to regain control of all of our public spaces, so that they are safe and clean for everyone always. We simply can’t defend this status quo and we must continue to demand change.”