Peter Thiel for California Governor? Ready for OUR Version of Trump?

In Silicon Valley the Clinton/Democrat headquarters were not in storefront offices—it was in the Executive Suites of the technology companies like Google, Apple and the other biggies. In lock step they supported the Clinton Criminal Cabal—in hopes she would protect them. These are the firms that keep hundreds of billions of dollars overseas—so they won’t be taxed on the money at 35% in the United States—they like that tax avoidance. One man stands out from that crowd, the founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel.
Thiel spoke for Trump at the national Convention and numerous speeches around the nation. He stood up for freedom, free speech and for all Americans, not just the protected elites. He is openly gay, an economic libertarian and believes in the free market. Not shy, he is willing to speak up. “In a statement sent to Business Insider, Peter Thiel praised Trump’s win and described an uphill battle ahead for the president-elect: “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. He has an awesomely difficult task, since it is long past time for us to face up to our country’s problems. We’re going to need all hands on deck.”
Thiel backed Trump before the Republican National Convention and has spent the past few months defending his position as Silicon Valley groups have called for companies like Facebook and Y Combinator to distance themselves from the legendary venture capitalist.”
The Democrats already have Newsom, Eastin, Steyer, Chiang, Villagoraisa and others planning on running for Governor. At this time only two names have surfaced on the GOP side.—San Diego Mayor Faulconer—who supported the $1,8 billion transfer of money from the public to a billionaire football team owner and conservative State Senator John Moorlach.
Is California ready for our own version of Donald Trump? Is Peter Thiel the person that will transform the GOP into a winner in California? The 2018 election could see a revival of the GOP in California—will he take the lead? Let the discussion begin.
Peter Thiel on Trump’s win: ‘He has an awesomely difficult task’
Biz Carson, Business Insider, 11/9/16
Silicon Valley’s best-known Donald Trump supporter has issued a statement on the Republican presidential nominee’s historic win.
But with a Trump presidency imminent Thiel’s position appears less of an outlier, if still not in the tech world.
In an appearance at the National Press Club on October 31, Thiel said Trump “points toward a new Republican Party beyond the dogmas of Reaganism.”
“He points even beyond the remaking of one party to a new American politics that overcomes denial, rejects bubble thinking, and reckons with reality,” he said during the speech. “When the distracting spectacles of this election season are forgotten and the history of our time is written, the only important question will be whether or not that new politics came too late.”
The prominent venture capitalist, who cofounded PayPal and recently helped bankroll wrestling star Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit that ended up destroying the news website Gawker, said the election year had been “crazy.”
“Real events seem like they’re rehearsals for ‘Saturday Night Live,'” Thiel said. “Only an outbreak of insanity would seem to account for the unprecedented fact that this year a political outsider managed to win a major-party nomination.”
That “outbreak of insanity” was more than just a political outsider winning a major-party nomination. As of early Wednesday morning, Trump is now the president-elect.
Unfortunately, Thiel would never get elected in California. The pigs are happy in the mudhole they’ve created, and unlike sheep, are not bleating to get out. How many propositions passed? How many local spending measures? How many people voted for Clinton rather than Trump. No, Californians are not ready for liberty and freedom. They like their nanny state.
Disagree. They said the same thing about Trump… Let’s give it a shot
I hate to admit it but Emanuelle is correct. The free loading low life liberals will never give up their feed trough, and the illegals.just don’t care. And we all know who the elites and Hollywood buffoons support.
Right !! Peter Thiel the Vampire ! Who said he found the Fountain of Youth in the Blood of the Young !!!
Why The Fuck Not!
Anything has to be better than these bloated, know what is best for you progressive leftists. I doubt he would stand a chance with the celebrity sub-humans and all of the stupid activists UCLA and the various universities are cranking out with no prospects of taking care of themselves. Haven’t we created a bunch of whining takers not makers? This generation is one shy DNA coding of backwards. They sure can be directed to the polls by brain washing. Perhaps he can offer them a free I-Phone to vote for him and then maybe something can be done for this cesspool called CA. The Dems have run this state into the ground for years and live in bubble wrap as far as the decaying process goes. I can’t wait for my exit in 7 years and then I will take my 6 figure salary out of this forsaken state. Pity the fool who can tolerate their intolerance, pontificating lectures by Damon, Washington, Freeman, Duram, Madonna, and the list is endless dripping 1% loser liberals. Their opinion means zip to me as does their over inflated egos. I only wish those who volunteered to leave our country if Trump wins would leave NOW!
Hum, now there’s a name I hadn’t thought of. If he’s CONSERVATIVE, loves America, will support the Military, LOWER TAXES and get rid of regulations that kill business.. Then I’d probably be ok with him. He certainly isn’t making any friends in the tech world right now. He MIGHT be able to pull it off. BUT much like all other GOP folks in CA. The RNC gave NO SUPPORT. THEY IGNORED US LIKE A PLAGUE. I’m with Glendale & Rottweiler & askeptic. As an old, fat, white Christian woman. WHY NOT?
I think Thiel is perfect as a Trump-style candidate modified with more class and clearly knows what he is doing, how society and the economy works… RUN PETER RUN!
There is a Republican who is running that has my support, you can follow him on twitter and Facebook under VoteDomingo or his website votedomingo.com He is Pro Business lower tax fiscal conservative They’re just starting their campaign for 2018 If Thiel doesn’t run hopefully he’ll get behind this candidate………