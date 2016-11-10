Peter Thiel for California Governor? Ready for OUR Version of Trump?

By

In Silicon Valley the Clinton/Democrat headquarters were not in storefront offices—it was in the Executive Suites of the technology companies like Google, Apple and the other biggies. In lock step they supported the Clinton Criminal Cabal—in hopes she would protect them. These are the firms that keep hundreds of billions of dollars overseas—so they won’t be taxed on the money at 35% in the United States—they like that tax avoidance. One man stands out from that crowd, the founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel. Thiel spoke for Trump at the national Convention and numerous speeches around the nation. He stood up for freedom, free speech and for all Americans, not just the protected elites. He is openly gay, an economic libertarian and believes in the free market. Not shy, he is willing to speak up. “In a statement sent to Business Insider, Peter Thiel praised Trump’s win and described an uphill battle ahead for the president-elect: “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. He has an awesomely difficult task, since it is long past time for us to face up to our country’s problems. We’re going to need all hands on deck.” Thiel backed Trump before the Republican National Convention and has spent the past few months defending his position as Silicon Valley groups have called for companies like Facebook and Y Combinator to distance themselves from the legendary venture capitalist.” The Democrats already have Newsom, Eastin, Steyer, Chiang, Villagoraisa and others planning on running for Governor. At this time only two names have surfaced on the GOP side.—San Diego Mayor Faulconer—who supported the $1,8 billion transfer of money from the public to a billionaire football team owner and conservative State Senator John Moorlach. Is California ready for our own version of Donald Trump? Is Peter Thiel the person that will transform the GOP into a winner in California? The 2018 election could see a revival of the GOP in California—will he take the lead? Let the discussion begin.

Peter Thiel on Trump’s win: ‘He has an awesomely difficult task’

Biz Carson, Business Insider, 11/9/16

Peter Thiel delivered a speech on October 31 defending his position on Donald Trump. Screenshot/National Press Club

Silicon Valley’s best-known Donald Trump supporter has issued a statement on the Republican presidential nominee’s historic win.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, Peter Thiel praised Trump’s win and described an uphill battle ahead for the president-elect: “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. He has an awesomely difficult task, since it is long past time for us to face up to our country’s problems. We’re going to need all hands on deck.”

Thiel backed Trump before the Republican National Convention and has spent the past few months defending his position as Silicon Valley groups have called for companies like Facebook and Y Combinator to distance themselves from the legendary venture capitalist.

But with a Trump presidency imminent Thiel’s position appears less of an outlier, if still not in the tech world.

In an appearance at the National Press Club on October 31, Thiel said Trump “points toward a new Republican Party beyond the dogmas of Reaganism.”

“He points even beyond the remaking of one party to a new American politics that overcomes denial, rejects bubble thinking, and reckons with reality,” he said during the speech. “When the distracting spectacles of this election season are forgotten and the history of our time is written, the only important question will be whether or not that new politics came too late.”

The prominent venture capitalist, who cofounded PayPal and recently helped bankroll wrestling star Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit that ended up destroying the news website Gawker, said the election year had been “crazy.”

“Real events seem like they’re rehearsals for ‘Saturday Night Live,'” Thiel said. “Only an outbreak of insanity would seem to account for the unprecedented fact that this year a political outsider managed to win a major-party nomination.”

That “outbreak of insanity” was more than just a political outsider winning a major-party nomination. As of early Wednesday morning, Trump is now the president-elect.

