Petrilla: Time to Open California Schools

By

The children of California get less education than the children of Cambodia. Our kids get indoctrination, bigotry, hate for races and hate for freedom and the Constitution. Cambodian children get an education. It is fair to say the California education system is no different than any Third World country—except we do not pretend to educate. Per the recent statement by Gov. Newsom the schools could be closed through June of 2021. In other words, NO education for 18 months for our kids. The Mayor of New York has said his schools will not open till there is a vaccine—will Newsom say the same? “Prolonged school closures already have such an adverse effect on our workforce. People are being asked to fork over large amounts to daycares or private schools for those lucky enough to have the means to do so. But what about those who do not have the means? This will affect them the most. How would a single mother who works as a waitress be expected to teach their child five days a week? Or how would a special needs kid be able to get the required support that he or she can only find in a structured school environment? The Newsom goal is simple—force the people of California to be dependent on government—or forced to leave the State.

Time to Open California Schools

Jesse Petrilla, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/25/20

On July 17th, California Governor Gavin Newsom took the drastic step of signing an order that overrode local elected school boards and requires the majority of California schools to remain closed for the foreseeable future, unless they can get off of the state’s arbitrary county “watch list”. This order was signed despite the fact that the death rate for COVID continues to decline, and that currently in our state there are zero COVID deaths for children under 18. It also does not take into account the vast population density differences, and differences in COVID infection rates from city to city, within large counties. Orange County alone has 28 school districts each with very different data. Which is why the decision should remain with local control.

I do not dismiss the dangers of this very real virus, but parents who feel comfortable enough should be given the choice to send their children to school, just as those parents who are more at risk, or live with someone at risk, should have the choice of having their child participate in distance learning. Likewise, teachers should have the choice to teach if they wish to. It’s all about choices.

As the father of two young boys, I can tell you what I have seen from our boy who is scheduled to enter the first grade this year. Like millions of other children in our state, he was forced to start distance learning several months ago. He started the school year motivated, and I was so proud to see such a passion for learning and his excitement to go to class each day. Once the school was required to switch to distant learning, I witnessed his engagement decreasing, along with his discipline and enthusiasm. His social skills are suffering, and we worry about long term impacts on his mental health and education.

As an essential worker, I have not stopped working this entire time. Essential workers such as grocery store workers or those in health care, are taking risks exposed to up to thousands of different people each day. Teachers working in person would have a far less exposure, being around the same group of kids each day. Teachers are essential workers, and in my opinion these heroes are some of the most essential workers in our country.

Prolonged school closures already have such an adverse effect on our workforce. People are being asked to fork over large amounts to daycares or private schools for those lucky enough to have the means to do so. But what about those who do not have the means? This will affect them the most. How would a single mother who works as a waitress be expected to teach their child five days a week? Or how would a special needs kid be able to get the required support that he or she can only find in a structured school environment?

My wife and I were already speaking with friends about what can be done to fight for our children on this issue when I heard that The Center for American Liberty was working on a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the governor’s order. I reached out to their founder Harmeet Dhillon and explained our situation, gladly volunteering to sign onto the lawsuit. The C.A.L. needs the support of everyone, across all party lines. This is an issue for all Californians. This won’t just affect parents, but the burden on California’s already struggling workforce will be felt long after this pandemic is over. To support the lawsuit, people can visit www.OpenCASchools.com

With most major issues in society, I fully recognize that there is no perfect solution. But the negative effects of keeping kids home far outweigh the risks of sending them to school. Safety procedures can be put into place in order to open the schools for those who wish to send their children, and it would be far from a return to business as usual. We can find a way to logically come up with those procedures without fighting or politicizing the issue, and certainly without keeping the schools shuttered for everyone. The upcoming school year should open with an in-person option.