PFIZER CEO Gets COVID—After His Firm Made BILLIONS by Proclaiming Their Vaccine Would PREVENT COVID

Yesterday it was announced that Jill Biden got COVID—she was vaxxed numerous times, got lots of boosters—and still got Her husband, using his office, demanded every child get the vaccine—without any idwea as to the risks involved—he, too, was vaxxed to the max—and got COVID.

Now we find the circus master—the man who had his company make BILLIONS from his promise this would end COVID—got it as well.

“Recall, just one year ago Albert Bourla claimed his Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective in preventing Covid in cases in South Africa.

“Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%!” the Pfizer CEO said in April 2021.

This is the same guy who said people who dare ‘spread misinformation’ about Covid vaccines are “criminals.”

Bourla said people who circulate misinformation about Covid jabs and dare speak ill of his product are “criminals.”

The real criminal is Bourla and Biden—claiming this placebo worked. They lied about the effectiveness. At first, it was just one shot. Then they said, to be safe, take a second shot. Then they said, you are not safe, take a booster. Now you need the placebo booster every 2-3 months, because this is the type of drug sold by scam artists in the 19th century out of the back of wagons—now they have government shilling the product. Should Bourla be indicted for fraud?