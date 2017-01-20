PG&E ABUSES California Workers—Ships Jobs Overseas/Forces Americans to TRAIN Replacements

By

Disneyland in Florida forced dozens of Americans to train their replacements—people from India. Disney killed American lives. All across America HB-1 visa’s are given to foreigners, to take American jibs at a lower wage—forcing Americans to flip burger instead of coding. Even the UC system has done this with the IT department. Shame on them. Now we find that PG&E is going to destroy American jobs, force Americans to train their replacements and then go on unemployment. PG&E is doing what others have done. It is expected, due to a bill by Congressman Issa, that this outrage will end. It is time for American companies to use American workers. “A restructuring plan from PG&E to cut 450 jobs and end relationships with 800 contract workers also includes sending at least 70 of those jobs to India — with the workers who formerly performed those roles required to train their overseas replacements. PG&E did not disclose the offshoring in its announcement of the layoffs last week. PG&E (NYSE: PCG) estimates that the total 450 cuts will eventually save it $300 million a year. Thanks to the Socialist State of California, consumers can not protest by going to another company for energy. Even the workers displaced must continue use PG&E. It is time for competition to be allowed—Texas does it, why not California?

Exclusive: Sweeping PG&E layoffs include jobs being off-shored to India

Riley McDermid, San Francisco Business Times, 1/19/17



A restructuring plan from PG&E to cut 450 jobs and end relationships with 800 contract workers also includes sending at least 70 of those jobs to India — with the workers who formerly performed those roles required to train their overseas replacements.

PG&E did not disclose the offshoring in its announcement of the layoffs last week. PG&E (NYSE: PCG) estimates that the total 450 cuts will eventually save it $300 million a year.

Sources close to the situation told the Business Times this week that out of the 180 IT jobs being cut in that plan, around 40 percent of them will now head overseas to be taken over by workers at TCS.com or Tata Consultancy, a Mumbai, India-based information technology services contract.

Most IT staff that have been laid off have been told that they can keep their jobs for anywhere from 30 to 90 days to train their replacements, once they are hired.

Brian Hertzog, a spokesman for PG&E, confirmed that 70 of those 180 jobs will “now be performed by third-parties based outside of the U.S.” He confirmed that 110 employees have been asked to stay on to train their replacements.

“First, the work these positions perform is supporting a variety of older IT applications, which was already otherwise planned to be phased out in the coming years as we sunset those applications,” Hertzog told the Business Times.

“That’s because we’re significantly streamlining the portfolio of IT applications that we use across the business. Transferring this work to a third party is an interim step in a plan that would have phased out these roles regardless. Second, we’re hiring about 100 people in IT this year to do work that is more strategically focused and higher value.”

But a source close to the matter said that PG&E only released training schedules two days ago, in which workers training Indian replacements will only have 15 days to do so, beginning on Monday, Jan. 23. The source also said the utility’s management has been explaining the change as a cost-cutting measure, informing IT workers in the group that they expect to be able to hire four to six people for the same amount of salary one American IT worker would make.

PG&E disputes that information.

Both Tata and a separate Indian competitor, Infosys, have been scrutinized for their use of the national H-1B visa program. In 2015, there were 65,000 H-1B visas awarded, with 60 percent of them going to either Tata or Infosys. Both companies sometimes house Indian workers in the U.S. but pay them under Indian wage standards, the New York Times reports.

Hertzog stressed that PG&E is making the overall cuts as part of a broader plan to save costs and deliver better customer services, and pointed out that the IT jobs being cut will account for less than 4 percent of the company’s IT workforce, or under 1 percent percent of its total employee population of 23,000.

“We’re taking a wide range of steps to manage our business more efficiently in order to help keep costs affordable for customers and to support investments that we’re making in PG&E’s system,” Hertzog told the Business Times. “The majority of these cost reductions are being achieved through steps that do not affect our employees; a relatively small portion of the overall savings are coming from staffing reductions – and only a small portion of that, in turn, comes from IT.”