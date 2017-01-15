PG&E lays off hundreds as part of restructuring plan, including cutting eight executive positions

By

San Fran, Oakland and other cities have created government owned energy companies. These agencies do not pay taxes—and control the cost of energy. Eventually, I wrote in the past, the private firms like SoCal Edison and PG&E would be forced to constrict employment and eventually close to the Socialist model—since government will control the process. Sorry to say, looks like I was right. The killing of a private energy form has started. ““We are reducing support services costs in order to continue to invest in important safety initiatives and in modernizing our system,” Geisha Williams, the president of electric with Pacific Gas and Electric, said in a statement. PG&E said it had so far found new jobs for 60 of people whose positions were cut, which primarily happened in the company’s support services department. PG&E said it began notifying workers on Wednesday about the layoffs — which will include cutting eight executive positions. It did not name which head honchos would be leaving. Who needs well paid executives, when government is controlling your firm—and taking it over via a government owned competitor? This will save $300 million the first year. But a loss to the community and an addition to the deficit of the city and State. Looks like another reason Guv Brown said we are heading into a recession.

Riley McDermid, San Francisco Business Times,1/12/17



PG&E will cut 450 jobs as part of a restructuring plan, the Bay Area utility giant said this week, or about 1.9 percent of its total staff, as it also dismissed 800 contract workers.

“We are reducing support services costs in order to continue to invest in important safety initiatives and in modernizing our system,” Geisha Williams, the president of electric with Pacific Gas and Electric, said in a statement.

PG&E said it had so far found new jobs for 60 of people whose positions were cut, which primarily happened in the company’s support services department. PG&E said it began notifying workers on Wednesday about the layoffs — which will include cutting eight executive positions. It did not name which head honchos would be leaving.

“The employees who are affected are not front-line people who provide services to customers on a day-to-day basis,” Brian Hertzog, a PG&E spokesman, told the East Bay Times.“They are in corporate support services. The bulk of them work in the San Francisco headquarters offices.”

PG&E (NYSE: PCG) estimates that the cuts will save it $300 million a year.

“The problem is, we don’t know enough about what the jobs involved are to know what the impact is going to be,” Mindy Spatt, a spokeswoman for The Utility Reform Network, a consumer group, told the paper.