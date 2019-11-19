By

Be prepared today, my readers in Northern California. You will be given another reason why you need to move your home and business to another State. How can you live in a State where you are never sure if your computers at work can be turned on or the refrigerator at home will stay cold? “Pacific Gas and Electric may shut off power again to customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay this week because of possible fire weather. The utility said in a statement Sunday that its teams are monitoring the forecast, which currently predicts high winds for Wednesday, Nov. 20. The latest shut off could affect 303,000 customers in 25 counties. PG&E estimates there are on average three people for each customer account, which means as many as 900,000 people could be affected by the outages.” Yet Guv Newsom seems to not care—or at least the media and other elected officials have determined to socialize our energy and make it worse—and more expensive. Wait till the Governor OWNS your electricity.

Photo courtesy of lydiashiningbrightly, flickr

PG&E May Cut Power In 25 Counties Starting Wednesday Morning

Capitol Public Radio, 11/17/19

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee Amara Hayashida, left, helps a resident locate his residence on a map to see if he will be impacted by a possible power outage at a PG&E community resource center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif.

Pacific Gas and Electric may shut off power again to customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay this week because of possible fire weather.

The utility said in a statement Sunday that its teams are monitoring the forecast, which currently predicts high winds for Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The latest shut off could affect 303,000 customers in 25 counties.

PG&E estimates there are on average three people for each customer account, which means as many as 900,000 people could be affected by the outages.

The National Weather Service says dry weather early this week will be followed by gusty winds Wednesday into Thursday for parts of Northern California, potentially increasing the risk of fires.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed this fall by large wildfires across the state. Last month, PG&E shut-off power to millions of people to try and prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires amid dry weather and historically strong winds.

PG&E began a policy of cutting power to prevent fires in October of last year, one month before the Camp Fire killed 84 people in Butte County. That fire has since been blamed on PG&E equipment, which the utility decided not to shut off in the hours preceding it.

PG&E customers can sign up for updates and monitor updates from the utility on its website.