Philadelphia Election Commission: Tens of Thousands NON CITIZENS on Voting Rolls in State

No surprise—Pennsylvania may have 100,000 non citizens on the voting rolls—and government is doing nothing to stop the problem. Maybe the Department of Justice needs to investigate and take over the Secretary of States’ office in Harrisburg—this is a civil rights issue. “Commissioner Al Schmidt told a Senate committee that many of the non-US citizens who registered to vote in Philadelphia, perhaps unwittingly, did so through a glitch in the state’s motor voter system. While the known cases number only several hundred, he says they are all self-reported. Schmidt says more than 100,000 PA driver’s license numbers with Immigration and Naturalization Service indicators match with voter registration records. That doesn’t mean that there are that many non-citizens registered to vote, but… Motor Voter? That was a Bill Clinton scam to create fraudulent voters. In California the Socialist/Democrat Secretary of State, Alex Padilla, REFUSES to check the DMV illegal alien drivers licenses vs. the voting rolls. This is part of the lawsuit by Judicial Watch against him and many of our counties. California may have the most corrupted voting rolls in the nation. Could this be why we have a One Party State?

Schmidt: Could Be ‘Tens of Thousands’ Of Non-Citizens Who Registered To Vote In Pennsylvania

By Tony Romeo, CBS, 12/16/17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia election Commissioner Al Schmidt told state lawmakers this past week that there may be tens of thousands of non-US citizens who have registered to vote in Pennsylvania…and that for their sake, state officials should try to contact them.

Commissioner Al Schmidt told a Senate committee that many of the non-US citizens who registered to vote in Philadelphia, perhaps unwittingly, did so through a glitch in the state’s motor voter system. While the known cases number only several hundred, he says they are all self-reported. Schmidt says more than 100,000 PA driver’s license numbers with Immigration and Naturalization Service indicators match with voter registration records. That doesn’t mean that there are that many non-citizens registered to vote, but…

“We’re not talking about an insignificant number here,” said Schmidt. “We’re talking about a potentially very significant number of thousands and tens of thousands.”

Schmidt says those people should be contacted. Besides the issue of election integrity, he says registering to vote – even unintentionally – will derail an immigrant’s path to US citizenship.