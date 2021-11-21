By

Gavin Newsom can write his own check, for millions. All he has to do is tell the truth about his 12 day disappearance. Was it an affair, was he lost in the woods, did he have a bad reaction to the booster shot—as many have, and some have died. For Newsom to admit he had a bad reaction would be to kill off his efforts to get everyone to get another shot—then in six months, another shot, and six months later yet another shot, every six months for the rest of your life. “The tech industry veteran who coinvented the optical mouse and is now funding COVID early treatment research didn’t buy the official explanation, speculating Newsom had developed Bell’s palsy from the shot. Steve Kirsch is now making escalating financial offers to the Democrat to publicly disclose “any and all vaccine-related conversations” with his doctors, and documentation including medical records, since his booster shot. “If you are telling the truth, you have absolutely nothing to lose” Kirsch wrote in his newsletter Monday. “Our doctors will not be able to tell me anything since there is nothing to tell!” He started with a $1 million offer to Newsom, raising that to $5 million on Wednesday and “name your price” on Thursday. That latest offer was made to Newsom’s wife Jennifer in a private email, he said.” It is time Newsom admitted the truth—and it should not take a bribe of millions of dollars for him to tell us the truth.

Philanthropist offers California governor ‘unlimited’ money to prove COVID booster didn’t harm him

“We’d make the Guinness Book of World Records for highest price ever paid for a blank piece of paper!” Steve Kirsch says.

By Greg Piper, Just the News, 11/19/21

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom disappeared from public view for nearly two weeks after getting his COVID-19 vaccine booster — missing even a Zoom appearance for the United Nations climate summit — his administration denied speculation he’d had an adverse reaction to the shot.

The tech industry veteran who coinvented the optical mouse and is now funding COVID early treatment research didn’t buy the official explanation, speculating Newsom had developed Bell’s palsy from the shot.

Steve Kirsch is now making escalating financial offers to the Democrat to publicly disclose “any and all vaccine-related conversations” with his doctors, and documentation including medical records, since his booster shot.

“If you are telling the truth, you have absolutely nothing to lose” Kirsch wrote in his newsletter Monday. “Our doctors will not be able to tell me anything since there is nothing to tell!”

He started with a $1 million offer to Newsom, raising that to $5 million on Wednesday and “name your price” on Thursday. That latest offer was made to Newsom’s wife Jennifer in a private email, he said.

“No response so far?” Kirsch wrote. “Wow. Unlimited $ for a blank piece of paper. I’m impressed. We’d make the Guinness Book of World Records for highest price ever paid for a blank piece of paper!”

Newsom can also respond to Kirsch’s challenge and have the money donated to a charity, the philanthropist said. “If Gavin ignores my offer, I will start billboard/newspaper/ online advertising.”