Phony Headline: Activists Help Young Immigrants Plan For Trump’s Administration

By Jean Guerrero, KPBS, 1/6/17

San Diego activists launched a campaign to prepare young immigrants for Trump’s possible revocation of DACA, an immigration program benefiting thousands of them.

Alliance San Diego launched a campaign, “Rising Together,” to help young immigrants decide what to do before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump has promised to revoke President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an immigration program benefiting thousands of young immigrants. The program gives deportation relief and temporary work permits to people who arrived in the U.S. illegally before the age of 16. It also allows them to apply for financial aid for school.

About 40,000 people in San Diego are eligible.

“I have been able to attend college,” said Itzel Guillen, a San Diego-based recipient of DACA. “I’m in my senior year at San Diego State University, where I’ve been pursuing a political science degree, and I know I’m not the only one, I’m not the only success story.”

Andrea Guerrero, executive director of Alliance San Diego, said the campaign advises young immigrants like Guillen, who already benefit from the program, to renew their DACA status before Jan. 20.

“They’re already known to the government, they’re are already out of the shadows,” she said.

But if they haven’t applied to DACA before, Guerrero said the organization is recommending against doing so, because of the uncertainty surrounding what Trump would do with their applications.

“The concern is that those who have not yet applied for DACA, if they were to apply now, the program might end before they were awarded DACA, and they will be in limbo,” she said. “They will have come out of the shadows, they will be known to the government, but they won’t have DACA … they will be in a vulnerable position.”

Last month, Trump’s transition team asked the Department of Homeland Security if the biographic information of immigrants had been altered in any way “out of concern for their civil liberties,” Reuters reported earlier this week.

The news raised questions about whether his request was tied to plans to use that information to deport DACA recipients. In the past, administrative programs like DACA have never been used as a base for deportation, Alliance San Diego said.