Phony Headline of Year” Kern County High School to “Open” for Seniors—Weeks BEFORE End of Semester

The scam artists running the Kern High School District they are opening the school for the seniors final year of school. Sounds like they will be in class, learning, for a whole year. But, these abusers of students actually mean the students will be in a class for LESS than eight weeks—not even half a semester. No education, just a chance to catch up with friends and figure out how they will get an education, denied them by those claiming to be educators—who then LIE to the public. “Monday represents a long-awaited day for the Kern High School District: General education students will begin to arrive on campus for in-person learning for the first time since the district shuttered its campuses when the pandemic began last March. The district of nearly 42,000 students will begin by welcoming seniors to enjoy their last days of school before they graduate June 9. In a statement, Superintendent Bryon Schaefer said the district is excited to see seniors for in-person instruction. Instead of welcoming the students, he needs to apologize to them, their parents and the community for acting scared in the face of scientific data which showed the students were safer on campus than watching cartoons and blowing off a couple of hours of pretend by teachers refusing to teach.

KHSD opens campuses to seniors for their final year of high school

By EMMA GALLEGOS, Bakersfield.com. 2/11/21

Bakersfield High School teacher Jessica Hogg helps a student in a small distance learning lab class in November. More students will return to campuses Monday, when KHSD welcomes seniors.

Monday represents a long-awaited day for the Kern High School District: General education students will begin to arrive on campus for in-person learning for the first time since the district shuttered its campuses when the pandemic began last March.

The district of nearly 42,000 students will begin by welcoming seniors to enjoy their last days of school before they graduate June 9.

In a statement, Superintendent Bryon Schaefer said the district is excited to see seniors for in-person instruction.

“This senior class has demonstrated resilience, tenacity, and determination navigating this extremely tough school year,” he said. “It was not a typical or ideal senior year, but hopefully our students will be able to end the year on a high note, spending their final days on campus making memories with their friends and teachers.”

Shanon Lee, a senior at Stockdale High, said she’s a little nervous but excited and looking forward to seeing friends she’s only been able to see over FaceTime over the past year.

“I want to be able to see them before we all go our different routes and go on from high school,” she said.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, district officials said early survey results indicate there will be fewer seniors going in person than juniors, sophomores and freshmen who will arrive in subsequent weeks.

Lee said some of her friends have opted to continue in distance learning because they’re already used to it. But she said she expects to see some of her close friends in classes. And it felt like the last chance to enjoy the halls and the quad the way they used to, even if with all the restrictions it’s not exactly the same.

“For me, it is more like a nostalgic feeling,” she explained. “I don’t know the next time when I’ll be able to go to campus.”

Classes will start to look completely different for everyone. Teachers will teach to students in physical classrooms while also teaching to those who remain in distance learning. Cameras in the classroom will allow simulcasting.

That leads to one very important question: Can the district’s technology infrastructure handle it?

Assistant Superintendent Dean McGee told the school board that its own systems have been tested, though he can’t promise that an internet outage won’t occur.

“We’ve tested it multiple times, we upgraded the system a few years ago and we believe that we are perfectly situated to be able to simulcast from every classroom without bandwidth issues unless our service providers have bandwidth issues or internet outages,” McGee said.

The group of seniors coming in Monday is the largest group that has been on campus since the pandemic began but it is not the only group.

The small groups, sometimes called cohorts, that have been coming on in fall and recently in larger numbers have prepared the schools for moving students through campuses in a safe way, Kenny Seals, director of business administration for the district, told the board.

This includes the notices and signs on campus letting students know where to enter, where to get screened and which way to walk. One-way traffic in hallways helps keep students and staff from running into one another, he explained.

Monday marks the day all teachers will arrive on campus, whether or not they teach seniors. They will prepare for the arrival of freshmen, who will arrive April 21. Sophomores and juniors will arrive the next week, on April 28.

School board President Jeff Flores said he looks forward to all classes arriving but he said Monday in particular will be “an emotional day.”

“We worked very hard during the roughest parts of the pandemic to keep students and staff safe, and we’re looking forward to offering in-person instruction on campus,” he said.