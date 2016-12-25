Phony Roundup of Illegal Aliens Find 71 (Nationwide)-Ten Times That Much in L.A. Jails

By

In the past two years Barack Obama gave amnesty to over 820,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens (not a typo). They are thousands of illegal aliens in the California prison system, the Los Angeles County jail may have upwards of 1,000 criminal illegal aliens. So, when the Administration boasts its raids found 71 criminal illegal aliens, this must be a joke. A couple of hours in San Quentin or LA County jails would net hundreds, if not thousands. “Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials captured 71 illegal immigrants in the U.S. with criminal convictions and an additional three foreign nationals who violated federal immigration laws, according to the agency. The illegal immigrants’ criminal convictions include drug trafficking, DUI, weapons violations, fraud, domestic violence, and burglary. Four of those captured by ICE are now facing federal prosecution after illegal re-entry with per-existing criminal records. A famous bank robber was asked why he robbed banks. His famous answer,” that is where the money is.” Want to deport illegal aliens that are criminal? Go to the jails, that is where the criminal from foreign nations are. Not rocket science. Obama after selling out low cost energy and jobs, demanding terrorists be allowed to kill Israeli’s, a phony raid is just another scam to be added to his legacy.

Roundup Nets 71 Illegal Aliens Now

by John Binder, Breitbart, 12/23/16

More than 70 criminal, illegal aliens living in the United States have been arrested by federal immigration authorities following an interstate roundup.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials captured 71 illegal immigrants in the U.S. with criminal convictions and an additional three foreign nationals who violated federal immigration laws, according to the agency.

The illegal immigrants’ criminal convictions include drug trafficking, DUI, weapons violations, fraud, domestic violence, and burglary. Four of those captured by ICE are now facing federal prosecution after illegal re-entry with per-existing criminal records.

Those arrested include a Ukrainian 18-year-old who was previously convicted on heroin and fentanyl possession, plus burglary. The young man is now facing deportation.

Likewise, a 26-year-old Guatemalan man was arrested by ICE in the operation after already being deported twice from the U.S. The illegal immigrant has been previously convicted for possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, assault with a dangerous weapon, money laundering, obstruction of public officer and participation in a criminal street gang. The illegal alien is also facing deportation.

Similarly, a Burmese national previously convicted for possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a defaced firearm was arrested. The illegal will remain in ICE custody until he is deported.

The criminal illegal immigrants arrested come from 18 different countries, the majority of which are from Central America and the Middle East.

Some of the illegal immigrants arrested came from Mexico, Guatemala, Bosnia, Burma, Honduras, Ecuador, Bhutan, El Salvador, Iraq, Venezuela, Jordan, Ukraine, Pakistan, Lebanon, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia.