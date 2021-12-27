By

Yikes: Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Robs LA Rite-Aid

by Will , Trending Politics, 12/26/21

The criminal insanity in LA continues, this time at a Rite-Aid. There, a woman wielding a pickaxe yelled at customers and robbed the store, using the mining tool as a weapon. Watch her here:

As you can watch in the video, the deranged woman drags the basket full of goods she presumably intends to steal across the floor of the establishment, wielding the pickaxe as she does so.

Also, some of her comments are audible. For example, at one point she says “I’m not f*****g around,” to an employee who attempts to get her to stop as she grabs at the beauty projects she’s stealing, adding “I don’t want to smell like sh** when I’m knocking these b****** out.”

Then, while exiting the robbed store, she says “Don’t say sh*t, Shut the f*** up. Be quiet and follow suit.”

The New York Post adds that the store robbed was in Venice Beach, a relatively nice part of California.

The brazen robbery occurred around 3 pm, showing just how bold California’s criminals are getting; this woman was no genius, obviously, but it’s still shocking that she didn’t have the slightest bit of concern about robbing a store in broad daylight.