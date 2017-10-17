By

Genocide is the killing of people on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation. In the case of Planned Parenthood they can killed children of color and females for 101 years. This is a genocide of girls and kids of color—that was the purpose of PP—Margaret Sanger was a eugenicist, hated blacks, Jews and baby girls. ““The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it,” Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger wrote in her 1920 book “The Wickedness of Creating Large Families,” and her corporation has not let her down. Planned Parenthood aborted 6,803,782 babies between 1978 and 2016, according to CNS News, and 328,348 unborn babies between 2015-2016, according to its annual report, putting the 2017 grand total at 7,132,130.” Hatred has a price—yet Pelosi, Feinstein, Brown and Obama have no problem killing off a generation of black babies, females and potential creators of cancer cures. Society and humanity loses while babies are killed. Thought you would like to know about the American Genocide—paid for by your tax dollars.

Planned Parenthood At 101 Years: 7 Million Abortions And Counting

Grace Carr, Daily Caller, 10/16/17



Planned Parenthood celebrated its 101st birthday Monday, marking the century-long operation of what started as a small birth control clinic in Brooklyn and is now an abortion giant operating in every U.S. state.

“The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it,” Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger wrote in her 1920 book “The Wickedness of Creating Large Families,” and her corporation has not let her down.

Planned Parenthood aborted 6,803,782 babies between 1978 and 2016, according to CNS News, and 328,348 unborn babies between 2015-2016, according to its annual report, putting the 2017 grand total at 7,132,130.

While Planned Parenthood aborted more than 300,000 unborn babies last year, they handed out only 2,889 adoption referrals — roughly one adoption referral for every 114 abortions.

The abortion giant attempts to make light of these numbers by insisting that abortions make up only 3 percent of the services it offers, because it counts an abortion as one service. A woman who goes to Planned Parenthood to receive an abortion also receives a pregnancy test, contraception kit and a pap smear. By Planned Parenthood’s math, aborting the baby is only one-quarter of a woman’s visit.

“This is a little like performing an abortion and giving a woman an aspirin, and saying only half of what you do is abortion,” columnist Rich Lowry wrote in The New York Post.