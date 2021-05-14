Planned Parenthood Celebrates As They Approach Their 10th Holocaust

Congrats to Planned Parenthood—they are celebrating the anniversary of their in house Holocaust—the genocide of the black race. Every Democrat office holder I know is supporting this—including Newsom, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, the California Superintendent of Public Instruction tony Thurmond, the California Secretary of State Webber—the NFL is celebrating by giving tens of millions of dollars, from the black NFL players to kill off in 2019 117,646 black babies.

“”We are so proud of this incredible achievement,” said Planned Parenthood CEO Iris E. Harvey. “Since our inception, we have been dedicated to weeding out unfit and inferior populations through population control and eugenics. Hitler was killed after only one holocaust, but we are proud to have continued his important work for 10 additional holocausts! Here’s hoping for 10 more!”

The organization was founded on the basis of wiping out the black race—they have expanded it to killing off large number of Hispanics as well. The Democrat Party founded the KKK-who wanted to wipe out black people—but they did it by lunching. Planned Parenthood is approved because they kill babies and Democrats do not support black babies.

Think this is satire? Except for the champagne, it is the reality of what Planned Parenthood does.