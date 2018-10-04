By

The issue of abortion, not sexual assault is the real issue before the Senator for the Supreme Court appointment. The concern the Democrats have is that Kavanaugh and a majority of Justices will rule on issues based on the Constitution, not political emotion. “Planned Parenthood’s political action committees, employees and family members of employees have contributed $126,886 to Democrats currently sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and $0 to Republican senators on the committee, according to data from The Center for Responsive Politics , which includes campaign contributions from 1990 through 2018. Planned Parenthood–which, as the nation’s largest abortion provider performed 321,384 abortions in fiscal 2016–has given Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee members a total of $29,961 in 2018 alone.” Note the Judiciary Democrats have voted, almost unanimously against every Trump judicial appointment—they can not afford the Constitution to be basis of Supreme Court decisions. So, they donate to those who oppose the Constitution…anyone surprised?

Planned Parenthood Contributed $126,886 to Democrats on Judiciary Committee; $0 to Republicans

By Emily Ward , cnsnews, 10/2/18

(CNSNews.com) — Planned Parenthood’s political action committees, employees and family members of employees have contributed $126,886 to Democrats currently sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and $0 to Republican senators on the committee, according to data from The Center for Responsive Politics , which includes campaign contributions from 1990 through 2018.

Planned Parenthood–which, as the nation’s largest abortion provider performed 321,384 abortions in fiscal 2016–has given Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee members a total of $29,961 in 2018 alone.

The Senate Judiciary Committee currently is battling over the fate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Donald Trump on July 9.

All 10 current Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have received contributions, at some point, from Planned Parenthood’s political action committees, employees or employee family members

None of the 11 current Republican members of the committee, according to the data published by The Center for Responsive Politics, have ever received a contribution from Planned Parenthood’s political action committees, employees or family members of employees.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who sits on the committee, has received $30,400 from Planned Parenthood affiliates, which is more than any other member of the Senate Judiciary Committee has received in the years since 1990.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has received $21,710; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), $11,065; Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), $2,000; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), $8,752; and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), $46.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) received $11,499 from Planned Parenthood affiliates; Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) got $16,949; Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), $16,715; and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), $7,750.

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Memeber Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) has received

$21,710 in donations from Planned Parenthood. (YouTube)The Center for Responsive Politics noted that contributions listed in its database as being from Planned Parenthood include conributions from political action committees (PACs) affiliated with Planned Parenthood, such as the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, as well as contributions from Planned Parenthood employees and members of their families.

“We’re ranking all of the profiled organizations whose PAC or employees and their families made contributions to candidates, party committees, other PACs, outside spending groups or 527s in the current cycle,” the organization explained.

The Center for Responsive Politics lists contributions from PACs associated with Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood affiliates who have given money to Democratic Congressmen in recent election years include Planned Parenthood of California, Planned Parenthood of Central New Jersey, Planned Parenthood of Illinois and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

In addition to current Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats who have sat on previous Senate Judiciary Committees have also received money from Planned Parenthood affiliates.

From 1990 to 2018, Planned Parenthood affiliates gave $118,091 to former Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee members.

The total donated by Planned Parenthood affiliates to all current and previous Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee members from 1990 to 2018 is $244,977.

By contrast, Planned Parenthood affiliates gave $0 to Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans between 1990 and 2018.

According to its 2016-2017 annual report , Planned Parenthood did 321,384 abortion procedures in the 2016-2017 fiscal year. The organization received 37% of its combined revenue in the 2016-2017 fiscal year from U.S. Government Health Services Reimbursements and Grants, a total of $543.7 million from the government.