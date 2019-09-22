Planned Parenthood KILLS LIVE BABY—Lies About it/Caught!

By

This is what you need to know: “After reviewing Daleiden’s undercover interviews with Planned Parenthood executives, Smith testified that the medical procedures Planned Parenthood abortionists used did, in fact, result in “tumultuous labor” that results in “fetal expulsion,” allowing the fetus to exit the women “without any assistance from the abortion doctor, no instrumentation.” “In this case clearly the intent is same-day surgeries,” Smith told the San Francisco Superior Court, according to LifeSite News. “They fully intend to put the uterus into labor,” he added, noting that “very few people in abortion, outside of Planned Parenthood, do that.” “There’s no question in my mind that at least some of these fetuses were live births,” Smith said, “No question it’s alive.” This is from a “Doctor” who claims to have killed 50,000 babies for Planned Parenthood. In the real world live births, killed by a doctor is called murder. Why hasn’t he been arrested? Why hasn’t Planned parenthood been closed down. They have already been found to be SELLING body parts of the babies they killed. No arrest on that either. Thought you should know that Planned Parenthood has killed live babies outside the womb.

‘No question it’s alive’: In a California courtroom, an abortionist exposes Planned Parenthood’s deceit

by Kaylee McGhee, Washington Examiner, 9/20/19

After decades of deceit, the abortion industry’s carefully placed mask is coming off.

Last week, Illinois authorities found thousands of “medically preserved” fetal remains in the garage of Ulrich Klopfer, a former Indiana abortion doctor. This week, one of the United State’s longest-practicing abortion doctors admitted to a California court that Planned Parenthood doctors intentionally trigger live births to harvest organs and cells from fetuses.

Dr. Forrest Smith, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortionist who estimates he’s performed at least 50,000 abortions, testified on behalf of undercover pro-life investigators David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt before a San Francisco court. Daleiden and Merritt published a series of controversial videos in which Planned Parenthood executives admitted to participating in the underground trade of fetal body parts for a profit. Daleiden and Merritt are now facing 14 felony counts for recording confidential information without permission.

After reviewing Daleiden’s undercover interviews with Planned Parenthood executives, Smith testified that the medical procedures Planned Parenthood abortionists used did, in fact, result in “tumultuous labor” that results in “fetal expulsion,” allowing the fetus to exit the women “without any assistance from the abortion doctor, no instrumentation.”

“In this case clearly the intent is same-day surgeries,” Smith told the San Francisco Superior Court, according to LifeSite News. “They fully intend to put the uterus into labor,” he added, noting that “very few people in abortion, outside of Planned Parenthood, do that.”

“There’s no question in my mind that at least some of these fetuses were live births,” Smith said, “No question it’s alive.”

Smith explained his conclusion by providing a lengthy explanation of the complicated medical protocol abortionists are expected to follow. The bottom line, he said, is the executives Daleiden talked to were not in line with this protocol at all. In fact, it seems they ignored it altogether.

“You can kill a human being, which I admit abortion is,” Smith said, “but you have to do it in certain ways.”

Abortion is gruesome. How could it not be? It’s the taking of a human life. Wrap it in a bow, disguise it behind innocuous, champion irrelevant phrases like “My body, my choice,” it doesn’t matter how pro-choice advocates frame it. Men like Klopfer and scandals like Daleiden’s chip away at the facade and force us to confront the evil that is abortion.

This evil is also profitable, as Daleiden and Merritt revealed, and as Smith’s testimony confirmed.

We don’t know much about Smith, but we do know this: He was paid to testify on Daleiden’s behalf. He is an experienced abortionist who hates Planned Parenthood and has for quite a while, as he put it himself. He knows more about the abortion industry than most people ever will. His testimony was shocking, but it also confirmed what pro-lifers already know: human beings are capable of horrible, sickening wrongs.