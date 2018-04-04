You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Planned Parenthood President Promotes Adoption Over Death – For Dogs

Planned Parenthood President Promotes Adoption Over Death – For Dogs

April 4, 2018

Planned Parenthood is a BIG believer in adoption—of dogs.  The organization is a big believer in the killing of babies.  Why do they care more about dogs than babies—and why do the people of the United States finance this genocide with $500 million a year in Federal tax dollars?

“Don’t let a dog be put to death, adopt it, the president of the nation’s largest abortion provider suggested Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards made the pitch on Twitter, employing the #AdoptDontShop hashtag advocating dog adoption over pet store purchases. Adopting (or, “rescuing” a dog from a shelter) would save its life.

Ironically, Planned Parenthood performs 113 abortions for every adoption referral it provides, NewsBusters reports.”

Dogs are lucky to have such a great supporter like Cecile Richards.  The unborn are unaware that to Richards they are less important than a dog.  Shame on us for savings dogs and killing babies.

