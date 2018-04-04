Planned Parenthood President Promotes Adoption Over Death – For Dogs

By

Planned Parenthood is a BIG believer in adoption—of dogs. The organization is a big believer in the killing of babies. Why do they care more about dogs than babies—and why do the people of the United States finance this genocide with $500 million a year in Federal tax dollars? “Don’t let a dog be put to death, adopt it, the president of the nation’s largest abortion provider suggested Tuesday. Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards made the pitch on Twitter, employing the #AdoptDontShop hashtag advocating dog adoption over pet store purchases. Adopting (or, “rescuing” a dog from a shelter) would save its life. Ironically, Planned Parenthood performs 113 abortions for every adoption referral it provides, NewsBusters reports.” Dogs are lucky to have such a great supporter like Cecile Richards. The unborn are unaware that to Richards they are less important than a dog. Shame on us for savings dogs and killing babies.

By Craig Bannister, cnsnews, 4/3/18

Don’t let a dog be put to death, adopt it, the president of the nation’s largest abortion provider suggested Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards made the pitch on Twitter, employing the #AdoptDontShop hashtag advocating dog adoption over pet store purchases. Adopting (or, “rescuing” a dog from a shelter) would save its life.

Ironically, Planned Parenthood performs 113 abortions for every adoption referral it provides, NewsBusters reports.

Under Richards’ leadership, Planned Parenthood has snuffed out the lives of more than 3.5 million unborn humans in 12 years, The New American reports:

During Richard’s tenure Planned Parenthood proudly ended the lives of over 300,000 pre-born babies every year — 3.5 million abortions in all. During that same time frame Planned Parenthood raked in billions of dollars in tax revenues.

The abortion giant’s own annual report for 2016-17 shows that during that time it was responsible for 321,384 abortions while reaping $543.7 million in government subsidies — nearly 40 percent of the organization’s $1.46 billion budget.