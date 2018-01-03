Planned Parenthood: We Did 321,384 Abortions; Got $543.7 Million in Tax Dollars

By

Here is a statistic you need to know. In 2016 Planned Parenthood killed, ur, “aborted” 321,384 babies. The city of Santa Ana, California has a population of 334,000. In fact Planned Parenthood kills off the population of a California city every year. The worse news is that they got paid $543.7 million of YOUR tax money to carry out this genocide—more than half the babies killed were female and minority. “Planned Parenthood says its affiliates did 321,384 abortions in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2016, according to its newly released 2016-2017 annual report. In the same report, Planned Parenthood says its affiliates received $543.7 million in payments from government—“Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants,” the report calls them—in the year that ended on June 30, 2017.” It should be noted that these are Federal dollars—California, New York and other States add to this payoff for murder—using tax dollars meant to protect children from abuse. Thought you should know a serial killer is among us, protected by government.

By Terence P. Jeffrey, cnsnews, 1/2/18

(CNSNews.com) – Planned Parenthood says its affiliates did 321,384 abortions in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2016, according to its newly released 2016-2017 annual report.

In the same report, Planned Parenthood says its affiliates received $543.7 million in payments from government—“Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants,” the report calls them—in the year that ended on June 30, 2017.

This screen capture from page 31 of Planned Parenthood’s 2016-2017 annual report lists the group’s claim that its affiliates did 321,384 abortions in fiscal 2016:

According to a report by the Government Accountability Office, Medicaid and the federal Title X Family Planning Program both provide tax dollars to Planned Parenthood. (As summarized in a Congressional Research Service report published in May 2017, Planned Parenthood Federation of America affiliates received $400.56 million in Medicaid funding in 2012 and $64.35 million in Title X funding.)

This screen capture from page 34 of Planned Parenthood’s 2016-2017 annual report lists the group’s claim that its affiliates received $543.7 million in government funding in the year that ended on June 30, 2017:

Because 2016 was a leap year that included 366 days, the 321,384 abortions Planned Parenthood did during fiscal 2016 equaled approximately 878 for every day of the year.

If Planned Parenthood had done its abortions non-stop 24-hours-a-day for the full year, they would have needed to abort approximately 37 babies every hour–or one every 98 seconds–to reach 321,384 abortions for the year.