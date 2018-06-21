By

We were told that if Trump elected President the stock market would tank, he would get us into war, even a nuclear war. Instead we have historically low unemployment, companies are moving to the U.S., unlike Obama who pushed companies from our nation. ISIS is barely existent, North Korea is ending its belligerence. The FBI and Justice Department has been exposed as corrupt and abusive of the election process. The American people, unlike the Fake Media, appreciate what Trump has done. “Thirty-eight percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States today, similar to last month’s 37 percent satisfaction rate but marking the numerical high since a 39 percent reading in September 2005. The satisfaction rate, which Gallup has measured at least monthly since 2001, has now topped 35 percent three times this year — a level reached only three times in the previous 12 years (once each in 2006, 2009 and 2016). Satisfaction with the nation is now back to the historical average of 37 percent for this trend,” This is a sign that November should not be feared by supporters of limited, honest government.

Plurality of Americans pleased with the direction of their country

Central Valley Business Times, 6/18/18

Satisfaction ticks up to a 12-year high

Republicans and independents pleased, but not Democrats

Republicans and, to a lesser degree, independents, are pleased as punch about the direction the country’s going, according to a new survey by Gallup Inc.

But there are few Democrats aboard that happy train.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States today, similar to last month’s 37 percent satisfaction rate but marking the numerical high since a 39 percent reading in September 2005.

The satisfaction rate, which Gallup has measured at least monthly since 2001, has now topped 35 percent three times this year — a level reached only three times in the previous 12 years (once each in 2006, 2009 and 2016).

Satisfaction with the nation is now back to the historical average of 37 percent for this trend, which was first measured in 1979, but is far below the majority levels reached in the economic boom times of the mid-1980s and late 1990s.

In its first four years (1979 and 1981-1983), satisfaction failed to reach 37 percent in any poll, but then routinely reached or exceeded that level in 1984 through 2005 polling, with the exception of 1992-1995 (excluding one 36 percent reading in 1994), Gallup says.

After a January 2006 reading of 36 percent, satisfaction failed to surpass 35 percent the rest of that year, and with the economic calamities that followed over the next few years as the Great Recession gripped the nation, it descended into single digits in two 2008 polls and has subsequently stayed mostly below 30 percent, the Gallup surveys found.

The rise in satisfaction over the past two months comes amid a spate of positive economic news — including the shrinking of the unemployment rate to levels last seen in 2000 and the continuation of an economic expansion that is now the second longest on record, says Gallup.

Other prominent national news stories have included independent counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion; President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal; and Mr. Trump’s negotiations with North Korea that culminated in his meeting last week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rise in Republican, Independent Satisfaction Pushes Rate Up Over Past Two Month

U.S. satisfaction has averaged 38 percent in May and June after averaging 29 percent in March and April, according to Gallup.

The nine-point bump between the two periods is entirely owing to increased satisfaction among Republicans and independents, pushing Republicans’ satisfaction to 68 percent and independents’ to 36 percent. Meanwhile, Democrats’ satisfaction is unchanged at 13 percent, Gallup says.

Differences by place of residence, age, gender and education are mostly not as large as by party identification, and the amount of change from March-April to May-June was fairly uniform within the former groups. Democrats were the only major demographic group to show no increase in satisfaction.

Those in groups that tend to have more Democrats than Republicans — those younger than 35, city dwellers, women and those with postgraduate work — are least likely to be satisfied, but satisfaction levels rose for all of these groups in the May-June aggregate.

Survey methods

Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted June 1-13, 2018, with a random sample of 1,520 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

Each sample of national adults includes a minimum quota of 70 percent cellphone respondents and 30 percent landline respondents, with additional minimum quotas by time zone within region. Landline and cellular telephone numbers are selected using random-digit-dial methods.