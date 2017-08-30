By

Great news—the thugs that run L.A. city, wanting honest citizens to lose their 2nd Amendment rights—while allowing criminals of all sorts to have weapons, have been stopped, just a little. “The Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Tuesday to undo a longtime ban on the sale of so-called “ultracompact” handguns, bowing to legal pressure from the National Rifle Association and the California Rifle & Pistol Association. The ban was enacted in 2001 under a motion authored by then-City Councilman Mike Feuer, who is now the city attorney. Feuer and other gun control advocates argued at the time that the smaller weapons, or “pocket rockets,” posed a risk to public safety because they would be easier for criminals to conceal.” Have you read anything in the Constitution that limits the size of your guns? Why are the National Rifle Association and the California Rifle & Pistol Association, needed? To protect you from thugs and political hacks. The cops can’t because politicians demand they NOT enforce our laws. You are on your own.

‘Pocket rockets’ OK in LA: NRA gets tiny-gun ban reversed

MyNewsLA, 8/29/17

The Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Tuesday to undo a longtime ban on the sale of so-called “ultracompact” handguns, bowing to legal pressure from the National Rifle Association and the California Rifle & Pistol Association.

The ban was enacted in 2001 under a motion authored by then-City Councilman Mike Feuer, who is now the city attorney. Feuer and other gun control advocates argued at the time that the smaller weapons, or “pocket rockets,” posed a risk to public safety because they would be easier for criminals to conceal.

The ban prevents the sale within city limits of firearms with a length less that 6.75 inches or a height less than 4.5 inches.

The NRA and California Rifle & Pistol Association have long been opposed to the ban, and last year wrote a letter to Feuer threatening legal action if it was not overturned, arguing that state law allowed the sale of some of the weapons and preempted the local ordinance.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for Feuer, noted that the state law changed after the ban was enacted and that other cities and counties have already undone similar ordinances.

“The other municipalities like L.A. County and West Hollywood and San Francisco and Sacramento also have repealed this ordinance,” Wilcox told City News Service.

Wilcox also said that no person has ever been prosecuted for violating the ordinance.