By

Why does it take a lawsuit to force Governor Newsom to obey his oath of office? He take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution—in good times and bad times. Yet, when challenged he denied the existence of the Constitution and used brute force, government, to shut down the right to assemble, free speech religious freedom and more. We are no longer citizens of California, we are subjects of a totalitarian State, with no rights, except those allowed by the Governor. “Ahn argued Gov. Newsom imposed a double standard in shutting down religious services while praising the reckless protests and looting that ensued following the death of George Floyd, despite their lack of compliance with CDC guidelines. Staver said the Constitution makes it clear the government cannot prevent citizens from gathering to worship. Under Newsom you are not allowed to pray to the Lord, but can smoke weed and kill innocent babies. Sick.

Podcast: This Pastor Is Suing Gov. Newsom, Arguing Church Is An Essential Service

By The Federalist Staff , 7/30/20

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FEDERALIST RADIO HOUR HERE.

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour,

Pastor Ché Ahn and Attorney Mathew Staver joined Senior Editor Christopher Bedford to discuss their recent lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his actions in banning religious worship amid the ongoing government lockdown. Ahn is the founder and head pastor at Harvest International Ministry and Harvest Rock Church, and Staver is a founding member of Liberty Council.

Ahn argued Gov. Newsom imposed a double standard in shutting down religious services while praising the reckless protests and looting that ensued following the death of George Floyd, despite their lack of compliance with CDC guidelines. Staver said the Constitution makes it clear the government cannot prevent citizens from gathering to worship.

“Within California you’ve got some pretty egregious constitutional violations, and it ought to be clear no matter what ideology any particular judge may have personally. On the law, this is unconstitutional,” he said. “This is the governor putting the template on all houses of worship.”

Listen Here:

Audio Player

00:00

00:00

Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume.