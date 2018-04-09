Poizner Leads by 31 in Race for Insurance Commissioner–Democrat Poll!

By

Does it matter what his Party affiliation is in an era of Prop. 14? Poizner is qualified and the two Democrats just are looking for an office. This is still early—but a good sign.

Poizner Leads by 31 in Race for Insurance Commissioner

Politico California, 4/9/18

THE BUZZ: IS THE RACE FOR INSURANCE COMMISSIONER about to get a SHOCK? Independent candidate Steve Poizner – the Silicon Valley tech executive – has won the enthusiastic endorsement of the Bay Area News Group, which publishes the San Jose Mercury News and the East Bay Times. And now a new internal Democratic poll suggests Poizner holds a double digit lead over two Democrats in the race: state Sen. Ricardo Lara and physician Asif Mahmood.

— Poizner, a failed 2010 GOP candidate for governor, got a big boost from the MercNews endorsement this past weekend. The Merc noted that “No state official – outside of the governor – touches the lives of the average Californian more than the insurance commissioner, and that Poizner “is the best choice for voters on June 5.”

— “His record as insurance commissioner from 2007-11 was stellar,’’ the Merc said. “He followed through on his promise to keep politics out of the job and worked to make it a non-partisan position, as it should be. Poizner stood up for policy holders while also doing everything in his power to maintain a healthy insurance industry. None of his opponents come close to having his level of management experience.” The paper suggested in its editorial that Lara’s support for single-payer health care, without specifying a means for paying for it, as well as his ties to labor, were disturbing, as was Mahmood’s lack of experience in public office.

Appearing to bolster that theory, Mahmood’s campaign has released an internal poll conducted March 24-27 by Sexton Strategies and Research of 800 state voters. It held shocking news for both Democrats in a solidly blue state: Poizner leads the field by 31 percent, with both Mahmood and Lara at 18 points.