Polanski Plead GUILTY to Statutory Rape of 13 year Old—Attorney Claims “Alleged” Rape

Roman Polanski is a RAPIST. He pled guilty to statutory rape—rape of a 13 year old. This NOT alleged as his attorney pretends—Polanski ADMITTED it. “Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski — who has lived overseas for decades to avoid prosecution in the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl — will not attend a March 20 hearing on the matter, his defense attorney said today.” Alleged? “Polanski struck a deal to plead guilty to statutory rape but fled the country before he could be sentenced when the judge in the case threatened to throw out the plea deal and order a sentence of 50 years.” Polanski, a Hollywood elite thought he could get away with raping a 13 year old—but the Judge noted this is a 50 year in prison sentence type crime. So, Polanski ran. Now he wants to come back to Hollywood. After watching the Oscars, he would fit in. He needs to serve his time in prison—50 years. Rape is wrong, even for the Hollywood elite.

Filmmaker Roman Polanski Will Not Attend LA Hearing

LA Media West, 2/27/17

Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski — who has lived overseas for decades to avoid prosecution in the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl — will not attend a March 20 hearing on the matter, his defense attorney said today.

“We want him to come back,” attorney Harland Braun told City News

Service, but Polanski will remain overseas for now “because he’s been lied to

so many times,”

Braun accused prosecutors of wanting the director to “cool his heels”

in a local jail while awaiting any resolution.

“We’re suspicious,” he said.

The defense attorney filed a motion earlier this month asking Los

Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon to unseal a transcript in the case.

Braun believes the 2010 deposition of a prosecutor confirms a plea deal

negotiated in 1978 calling for Polanski to be sentenced to time already served

behind bars.

Braun plans to file another motion in the coming weeks, asking Gordon to

rule on whether Polanski has in fact served his time.

“It comes down to one simple question,” Braun said. “He was promised

42 days and he’s done over 300 days.”

That total includes time Polanski spent in prison in Chino and also in

jail and under house arrest in 2009 in Switzerland as Swiss authorities

considered an extradition request.

Southern California authorities have fought for years to bring Polanski

back to America, pursuing legal action in France, Switzerland and Poland.

The director was arrested in 1977 on charges including rape, a crime

alleged to have happened at the home of actor Jack Nicholson.

Polanski struck a deal to plead guilty to statutory rape but fled the

country before he could be sentenced when the judge in the case threatened to

throw out the plea deal and order a sentence of 50 years.

“(Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Laurence J.) Rittenband broke his

promise,” Braun said.

No current deal is on the table from prosecutors, the defense attorney

said, adding that he believes it’s up to the judge.

“The judicial system made the promise,” said Braun, who aims to “have

a court decide … (whether) our word is worth something.”

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said Polanski needs to

return to Southern California if he wants argue his case.

“Until Mr. Polanski returns to the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles

County Superior Court for formal sentencing, he remains a fugitive from

justice,” Shiara Davila-Morales said. “Therefore, he is not entitled to

litigate this matter anywhere except within the jurisdiction from which he

fled.”

Polanski, 83, lives in France, which forbids extradition of its citizens.

Though free to live openly in Paris, Polanski has been unable to travel

to London, where his daughter reportedly lives, or to visit the Culver City

grave of his murdered wife, Sharon Tate, and the couple’s unborn son.

When Polanski traveled to Poland in 2014, he kicked off another series

of legal actions.

Though Los Angeles County prosecutors once again sought to have the

director extradited, a Krakow judge ruled that turning over Polanski would be

an illegal deprivation of liberty because the state of California was unlikely

to conduct a fair trial and provide humane detention conditions.

That ruling was appealed and the outcome was ultimately affirmed by the

Polish Supreme Court in December.

Braun maintains the proceedings in Poland also made clear that his

client has served more than the time promised to prosecutors.

Polanski’s custody in Switzerland counts as time served under California

law under the legal principle of comity, Braun said, adding that Deputy

District Attorney Michele Hanisee admitted as much to the Polish court.