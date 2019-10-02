Police charity event on hold after chief withdraws because Republicans were invited: report

By

The California Political News and Views expanded this story about the Ventura County Sheriff pulling out of a charity event, due to the fact that among the sponsors and entertainers would be REPUBLICANS. Now, Fox Business News has picked up the story and it gets worse for law enforcement officers who think the sheriff has their back. In fact, he is a hack political operative of the Democrat Party, trying to bully ALL charities not to allow Republicans to be allowed to support and participate. That is totalitarianism. The family of Officer Ron Helus needs to understand the Ventura County sheriffs Department, under current leadership does not care about them.

“Thousands of dollars had already been raised for fallen officers’ families, but the money is now being returned to donors because Thousand Oaks Police Chief Tim Hagel reportedly withdrew the police department because Trump supporters would be speaking at the event.

‘Wow, are you kidding me?’

“He basically said over and over in the conversation, ‘This is not Trump country, that slogan ‘Make America Great’ is not favorable, popular, within 1,200 square miles,’ that we don’t want Republicans here. I could not believe it,” Mike Randall, vice president of the Fallen Officers Foundation, said, according to FOX 11.

“’The only thing,’ and I quote, ‘the only thing you [could have done to make] this worse, Mike, was to invite Dick Cheney and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.’

“And I went, ‘Wow, are you kidding me?”

Will Hagel now ask crime victims if they are Trump supporters? If so, will he tell them they deserve to be victims. Why hasn’t the Board of Supervisors denounced this abuse of the Sheriffs Department. When will the Deputy sheriffs Association demand the resignation fo Sheriff Ayub and chief Hagel. End the weaponization of the sheriffs Department against supporters of the President of the United States.

Last night Laura Ingram did the story, as did John and Ken on KFI in Los Angels–both the Sheriff and Chief issues statements denying the story–but did NOT deny saying Trump supporters and Republicans not wanted. Moe tomorrow on this breaking story.

Police charity event on hold after chief withdraws because Republicans were invited: report

By Brie Stimson, | Fox News, 10/1/19

A charity event planned in honor of an officer killed in a 2018 mass shooting at a country music bar in in Southern California has been postponed indefinitely — reportedly because a police chief didn’t want Republicans invited.

The Blue Bowl, a charity flag football game, was intended to raise money for the family of fallen Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus as well as other officers killed in the line of duty, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Sgt. Ron Helus was killed during a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., last year.

Helus died last Nov. 7, when a 28-year-old suspect allegedly attacked the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, killing a total of 13 people and wounding about a dozen others. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities have said.

Both Democrats and Republicans were invited to the event. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s public safety liaison, Trump supporter Scott Baio, who attended Helus’ church, and Trump-supporting singer Joy Villa were all scheduled to attend.

He also said Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin was upset that her former opponent had been invited.

He added that Hagel told him to get rid of the Republican speakers or the police department would withdraw. They finally did pull out.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, this ain’t gonna work for us,’ I said, ‘You’re not gonna support this with the honor guard?’ And he goes, ‘No, we’re not bringing the honor guard. We’re not coming. We’re not going to be there, not supporting it’,” said Randall.

‘This is not OK. This is prejudice.’

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, saying:



“The ‘Blue Bowl’ event was represented as a charitable flag football tournament to raise funds for the family of Sergeant Ron Helus. An event that would honor Ron’s memory and provide support to his wife Karen and son Jordan. As the event began to materialize, we became concerned with the behavior of some of the organizers of the event. Although I believe the organizers had good intentions, the event was moving in a direction we no longer felt comfortable supporting.”

Singer Villa called the chief’s response “disgusting.”

“This is not OK. This is prejudice, hello?” she said. “You’re shutting down an event because of the way conservatives think, because I support the president? This is disgusting, I’m appalled, and in all my years being an out conservative, I’ve never seen something so despicable like this.”

“You’re shutting down an event because of the way conservatives think, because I support the president? This is disgusting.”

Randall added, “Ron Helus was a true hero, he saved lives that night. Did he run in and go, ‘Are you Republican or Democrat or independent, I need to know before I help you?’ No they don’t. … You’ve messed with the wrong person, you’ve messed with the wrong founder, you’ve messed with the wrong foundation,” FOX 11 reported.