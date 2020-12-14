By

Police Neutralized by Special Interests—Supports Criminals

By NOT ERIC GARCETTI, 12/15/20

As I watched video of the Washington D.C. Police trying to keep the Proud Boys away from ANTIFA in Black Lives Matter Square with their bicycles, I couldn’t help but think of Barbie’s Maginot Line, as the police have been reduced to a PC bicycle club who can easily have their asses kicked by organized street thugs of any persuasion.

Making police officers ride bikes into street battles is like having cops walk the beat in heels.

What Leftist Democrats have done to the image, tactics and effectiveness of police in cities throughout the United States is a national disgrace, that has seen all to little protest from constituents, local communities and police leadership, including police unions, while entire neighborhoods and districts of cities have been surrendered to street gangs and revolutionaries, as elected officials encourage or fail to address lawlessness in their streets.

You would be hard pressed to find a police union vote of no confidence in either the mayor or police chief in any of the lawless, riotous, BLM-dominated cities that have sunk to third world levels of security over the past year, as police unions apparently don’t want to part company with their organized labor brethren.

As a U.S. Army veteran who was disgusted by the Obama Apology Tour and the systematic undermining of the U.S. military by the Obama-Clinton-Kerry cabal, I’m amazed that once-proud police organizations have not risen in protest and revolt against the systematic denigration and defunding of police in cities throughout the nation.

Listening to the SC-UCLA game today, I reflected on my time as a teenage soldier being paid $99 a month in boot camp, as compared to USC football players’ full ride scholarships worth $75,000 per year, while they complain that they should be able to sign endorsements and be paid to play college football, as young men their age are voluntarily enduring military training and serving in combat zones…. And these prima donnas do nothing but bitch about life in America.

In the void left by feckless politicians and obsequious, pension-protecting police, perhaps it is time to assemble a well regulated militia to assume the most basic responsibilities of maintaining the peace.