Political parentage? The Ukraine’s enrichment of Pelosi and Biden’s sons–Romneys Kid Also!!

Political parentage? The Ukraine’s enrichment of Pelosi and Biden’s sons

written by Jacquie Kubin, CDN, 10/11/19

WASHINGTON: Unfortunately, the force for personal and family enrichment is strong with Democrats. Nevada’s Reid has a history of enriching nepotism. Paul Pelosi’s, son of Speaker Nancy Pelosi benefited from his mother’s position as a California senator. Then there is Hunter Biden. This ain’t Ukraine Jake.

Searching for Democrats that personally enriched their families, a good place to start is Harry Reid, the Democrat Senator from Nevada, now retired.

“Reid has one daughter and four sons, all of whom are at least tangentially involved in Nevada politics.” – Politico

Additionally, Reid’s campaign bought nearly $17,000 in merchandise from his granddaughter’s jewelry business. (Reid gave granddaughter $17K in campaign funds – NYPost)

Sons of the Father

Of Harry Reid’s sons, not one of them chose a non-political career. The Los Angeles Times reports

“In the last four years alone, their firms have collected more than $2 million in lobbying fees from special interests that were represented by the kids and helped by the senator in Washington. Apparently such activities are not illegal. They should be. Harry Reid has four sons who all work for Nevada’s largest law firm, Lionel, Sawyer & Collins. All of them have benefited by Reid.” – (A Washington Bouquet: Hire a lawmaker’s kid – LA Times)

Simply, the sons of a career politician making their careers as lobbyists reek of political opportunism. Reid’s sons and his son-in-law have lobbied in Washington for companies, trade groups, and municipalities seeking Reid’s help when he was in the Senate. A second son has lobbied in Nevada for some of those same interests. A third has represented others as a litigator.

Flashback Read: The Desert Tortoise, Harry Reid: Why the BLM

wants Cliven Bundy’s Ranch

Reports are that the Biden son’s firms benefited by more than $2 million in lobbying fees from special interests that were represented by the kids and with help from the senator in Washington.

It pays to have a mom or dad with a seat in the Senate.

In 2014 Real Clear Politics reports:

In the last four years alone, their firms have collected more than $2 million in lobbying fees from special interests that were represented by the kids and helped by the senator in Washington. So pervasive are the ties among Reid, members of his family and Nevada’s leading industries and institutions that it’s difficult to find a significant field in which such a relationship does not exist. (Harry Reid’s Long Coattails – RCP April 25, 2014)

Sons of the mother

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, is a political consultant. She has been elected six times to the Democratic National Committee. She was a super-delegate voting for both Obama and Clinton.

Christine Pelosi is currently running for an open position of the DNC Executive Committee representing the Western Region. Whether her mother’s position influences the younger Pelosi rise up the Democrat ladders is up to you to decide.

But the Pelosi to benefit from political parentage is Paul Pelosi Jr.

In a 2008 article, Gawker noted that Pelosi Jr.’s held a $180,000-a-year job as a senior vice president at InfoUSA, a marketer of consumer databases. A job coincidentally started a few weeks after Nancy became House Speaker the last time.

Gawker further reporting:

“InfoUSA CEO Vinod Gupta also paid Bill Clinton millions of dollars as a consultant, so many suspected Pelosi’s job was an attempt to win influence with Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi’s explanation: He got to know Gupta as a client for whom he refinanced a house, and his experience as an investment banker was useful in evaluating acquisitions.”

Of note is that the younger Pelosi simultaneously held his position at Countrywide, a mortgage company, questioned for their roles in the housing bubble and ensuing collapse of Wall Street.

But what is most interesting is Pelosi junior’s foray into the Ukrainian energy business, a story brought to light this October by Patrick Howley (BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s Son Was Exec At Gas Company That Did Business In Ukraine – National File):

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. visited Ukraine in 2017 to meet with government officials in connection to a business initiative. Now, unearthed records reveal that Paul Pelosi Jr. was an executive of a gas industry company that did business in Ukraine – and his mother Nancy Pelosi was featured in one of the company’s promotional videos.” – National File

Speaking of Ukrain, Energy, and Political Parentage

Biden’s son

Pelosi’s son

Romney’s son

Kerry’s son

All are on the board of directors for energy companies doing business in Ukraine…

Coincidence?

No.

— Jack Murphy (@RealJack) October 6, 2019

Much is being said of Hunter Biden and his connection to Burisma in Ukraine (see Paul Pelosi above) and China. The reality is that Hunter got the job on the Ukraine energy company board from 2014-2019. Biden retiring just weeks before his father announced his Presidential bid, and with the China organizations because his father was the Vice President.

Not being discussed is that Hunter Biden worked for President Bill Clinton. He was appointed to two separate positions in the Department of Commerce. President Bush appointed Hunter Biden to the board of directors of Amtrack.

Read Also: The Coup against Trump: Is John Brennan a Russian Agent?

After his father’s Vice Presidential election, Biden Aresigned from his position on the Amtrak board of directors, also leaving his career as a lobbyist. However, along with Christopher Heinz, stepson of John Kerry, and Devon Archer, Biden founded the investment firm Rosemont Seneca, an international consulting firm.

According to Politifact:

While Joe Biden was vice president, firms run by his son and Archer “pursued business with international entities that had a stake in American foreign policy decisions, sometimes in countries where connections implied political influence and protection,” the New York Times reported in May.

In a previous fact-check, we noted that one of those efforts led to some business activities in China.

In the 2019 book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” Peter Schweizer, a conservative author, wrote that Archer and Biden teamed up with the Thornton Group, a firm with political ties in Massachusetts, to pursue business in China.”

And then there is Hunter Biden. The younger being paid from $50-$85 thousand per month to sit on the board of the Burisma Energy Group in Ukraine. A lucrative relationship that was secured after flying to Ukraine aboard Airforce 2, with his father.

That agreement also leads to his father’s infamous quid pro quo demand of Ukraine officials:



Leading to the question, how did dirt poor Ukraine get the money to pay all those democrats – Russian Oligarchs?

Regardless of who was paying Biden, the money paid to Biden must not have come from money provided as US aid to Ukraine.

A fact the media is failing to report.

Can Ukraine brush off its Soviet mentality?

However, the suffering of pensioners, i.e., the elderly, in Ukraine is real. And it has been ignored by past Ukraine government. And President Trump wants the corruption gone from any country that the US sends taxpayer dollars to. Something one would think Democrats would be for. Except in that it might reveal the reality of how the sons of our politicians have been stealing from Ukrainians for years.

The US and Ukraine are suffering from a shared crisis. The endemic corruption of the government influenced by Russia and Russian Oligarchs looking to get rich. Unfortunately, the offspring and families of our government with their hands in the Ukraine piggybank.

Because the idea of influencing America, either through meddling with our elections or buying influence through our politician’s offspring must be exposed to the light. The aid we send must be going to the humanitarian crisis’ of the region, not to propel relationships with America.

Which is the corruption President Trump is trying to expose. Because it’s more than just Paul Pelosi or Hunter Biden. It is the coup against a president, perpetuated by the Obama Administration, and paid for by Hillary Clinton, that has its genesis in Ukraine that must be unmasked.

And that the Democrats are fighting so hard to obfuscate with their impeachment abstract / distract.