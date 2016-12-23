By

For the snowflakes that read the California Political News and View, this “holiday” wish is for you. For those that hate religion, believe you are too sensitive to hear the name of the Supreme Being, this article is for you. For those that believe they were dropped on this earth and will melt like a snowflake because someone mentioned Christmas, this is especially for you. For those that believe in Faith, Family and Freedom, my message to you is clear—Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah—for the snowflakes that just read that sentence get your Prozac and marijuana out, so when you collapse you can fry your brain—or what is left of it.

Politically Correct Winter Solstice Wishes

Sent in by Hal Bray, 12/24/16

To My Republican Friends:

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

To All My Democrat Friends:

Please accept with no obligation, implied or explicit, my best wishes for an environmentally conscious, socially responsible, low-stress, non-addictive, gender-neutral celebration of the winter solstice holiday, practiced within the most enjoyable traditions of the religious persuasion of your choice, or secular practices of your choice, with respect for the religious/secular persuasion and/or traditions of others, or their choice not to practice religious or secular traditions at all. I also wish you a fiscally successful, personally fulfilling and medically uncomplicated recognition of the onset of the generally accepted calendar year 2014, but not without due respect for the calendars of choice of other cultures whose contributions to society have helped make America great. Not to imply that America is necessarily greater than any other country nor the only America in the Western Hemisphere . Also, this wish is made without regard to the race, creed, color, age, physical ability, religious faith or sexual preference of the wished.