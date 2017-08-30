By

Politicians can’t keep ignoring pension problem

Chico ER Editorial, 08/29/17

While politicians across California seem content to ignore the problem, both the cost and excesses of public sector pensions continue to grow.

Last year, nearly 23,000 retired government workers receiving a pension through the California Public Employees Retirement System collected pensions of at least $100,000, according to watchdog group Transparent California.

The number of CalPERS pensioners in the $100K club has grown 63 percent since 2012. Santa Clara County, Oakland, Riverside County, Long Beach and Santa Ana were the top five employers of CalPERS pensioners receiving pensions in excess of $100,000.

No agencies in Butte County were on the list of the top 25. There were 40 city of Chico retirees receiving $100,000 pensions, 39 from Chico State University, 15 from Butte County, eight from Butte County Superior Court, three from Paradise, two from Oroville and two from Gridley.

Make no mistake: The retirees themselves have earned their pensions and have done nothing wrong. They were wise to take advantage of a system that rewards them. Further, most retirees don’t earn six-figure incomes after their working days have ended. A CalPERS spokeswoman said the average pension for a retiree who didn’t work in public safety is $29,088, while the average for a public safety employee is $33,528.

The six-figure pensions get all the attention. But the fact that there are so many of them is troubling. The largest CalPERS pension in the state belongs to former Solano County administor Michael Johnson. His pension is $390,485 a year. A former Los Angeles Sanitation District general manager makes nearly $350,000 a year in retirement. It makes no sense.

The pension revelations come as CalPERS and other pension systems downgrade their long-term investment assumptions, which have remained unreasonably high, resulting in underfunding by employees and government employers.

Factoring in pension systems in addition to CalPERS, Transparent California reports nearly 53,000 public pensioners collected pensions of $100,000 or more last year.

With cities, counties, school districts and the state now playing catch-up to fund overly generous pension benefits, taxpayers are put in the unfortunate position of paying more and getting less.

As long as politicians skirt the issue, we can expect pension burdens and excesses to continue for many more years.