POLITICO Playbook: New swing-district polling illustrates impeachment peril

By ANNA PALMER, JAKE SHERMAN and DANIEL LIPPMAN, Politico, 7/8/19

MUCH OF THE ATTENTION over the next two weeks will be focused on July 17, when ROBERT MUELLER comes to Capitol Hill for public testimony in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. It’s inevitable Mueller’s appearance will amp up the conversation around impeachment, which had quieted down somewhat amid various other controversies.

IT’S WELL DOCUMENTED that Speaker NANCY PELOSI does not believe impeaching the president is smart politics. People around Pelosi have argued that it places vulnerable Democrats in a tough spot, and puts the House in jeopardy. She repeated her broader argument to Maureen Dowd in a column published in Sunday’s New York Times.

WELL, PER NEW GOP POLLING, SHE’S GOT A POINT … The National Republican Congressional Committeepolled five battleground districts, and found impeaching President DONALD TRUMP to be exceedingly unpopular.

THE DISTRICTS: California 21, where Rep. T.J. COX (D-Calif.) beat David Valadao; California 39, which Rep. GIL CISNEROS (D-Calif.) took in an open race; California 45, where Rep. KATIE PORTER (D-Calif.) toppled Mimi Walters; Georgia 6, where Rep. LUCY MCBATH (D-Ga.) beat Karen Handel; and New Jersey 7, where Rep. TOM MALINOWSKI (D-N.J.) knocked off Leonard Lance.

HERE ARE THE DEETS … The NRCC asked this question between June 30 and July 2: “Do you support or oppose impeaching President Trump?” In these five districts, impeachment support is somewhere between 29% and 35%, and opposition is in the high 50s and 60s.. The NRCC, which polled 400 people in each district, concludes: “Impeachment is not popular in suburban battleground districts carried by both President Trump and Hillary Clinton.” Read the NRCC polling memo