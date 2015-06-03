Poll: 13% of Illegal Aliens ADMIT They Vote

As we always knew, California and American elections are filled with fraud and corruption. Thanks to a new poll, we now know that approximately 13% of illegal aliens vote. Since they are already criminals, stealing ID’s or using phony ID’s. lie to get welfare, steal jobs—why not vote as they to lose. Since they can not be deported or jailed, they have nothing to lose. Obama is protecting these law breakers.
Could this be why real citizens don’t vote—the illegal aliens outvote them? Worse, in close elections illegal aliens can make the difference. Corruption? Look at the ballot box. In fact, they could have elected a President and Senator!
“Since 80 percent of noncitizens vote Democratic, according to the study, noncitizen participation could have “been large enough to change meaningful election outcomes including Electoral College votes [in North Carolina in 2008], and Congressional elections” such as the 2008 race in Minnesota in which Al Franken was elected to the U.S. Senate, giving “Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote” to pass Obamacare. The Old Dominion/George Mason study was sharply attacked by progressive critics, but the mounting evidence makes clear this is a real problem.”
Poll Shows Noncitizens Can Shape Elections
Hans von Spakovsky, Daily signal—Heritage Foundation, 6/2/15
Hans von Spakovsky is an authority on a wide range of issues—including civil rights, civil justice, the First Amendment, immigration, the rule of law and government reform—as a senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and manager of the think tank’s Election Law Reform Initiative. Read his research.
A poll by John McLaughlin confirms again we may have a significant problem with noncitizens participating illegally in our elections. Based on a sample survey of 800 Hispanics in 2013, McLaughlin found that of foreign-born respondents who were registered voters, 13 percent admitted they were not United States citizens.
In our 2012 book on voter fraud, John Fund and I noted numerous cases of noncitizen registration and voting all over the country. Only a month ago, the Board of Immigration Appeals of the Executive Office for Immigration Review at the Justice Department held that a Peruvian citizen who illegally registered and voted in the 2006 congressional election could be deported for violating federal law. The only reason she was caught is because she applied for naturalization in 2007 and admitted in the INS interview that she had voted in an American election.
In 2014, a study released by three professors at Old Dominion University and George Mason University, based on survey data from the Cooperative Congressional Election Study, estimated 6.4 percent of noncitizens voted illegally in the 2008 presidential election and 2.2 percent voted in the 2010 midterm congressional elections.
Since 80 percent of noncitizens vote Democratic, according to the study, noncitizen participation could have “been large enough to change meaningful election outcomes including Electoral College votes [in North Carolina in 2008], and Congressional elections” such as the 2008 race in Minnesota in which Al Franken was elected to the U.S. Senate, giving “Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote” to pass Obamacare. The Old Dominion/George Mason study was sharply attacked by progressive critics, but the mounting evidence makes clear this is a real problem.
In 2013, McLaughlin, a Republican pollster, conducted an extensive “National Hispanic Survey” to determine the attitudes of Hispanic Americans on immigration issues. McLaughlin went to a great deal of trouble to try to make this survey as accurate as possible, including conducting 60 percent of the interviews in Spanish. In results that run counter to what the mainstream media seems to think about the attitudes of Hispanics, the results showed strong support for everything from increased border security and tougher enforcement of immigration laws to “stopping undocumented immigrants who are already here from getting food stamps, welfare, Medicaid and Obamacare benefits.”
But buried in the back of the survey on page 68 is a “Voter Profile” that reveals that 13 percent of noncitizen respondents admitted they were registered to vote (a violation of state and federal law), which matches closely the Old Dominion/George Mason study finding that 14.8 percent of noncitizens admitted they were registered to vote in 2008 and 15.6 percent of noncitizens admitted they were registered in 2010.
When these numbers were adjusted to take into account various factors, such as noncitizens “who said they were not [registered but] were actually registered,” the Old Dominion/George Mason study’s authors concluded that the true percentage was probably closer to 25 percent.
There is no doubt the registration rate of noncitizens varies depending on the jurisdiction, and the percentage of those voting is likely smaller. But whether the registration rate is 13 percent as McLaughlin found or 25 percent as the Old Dominion/George Mason study estimated, there seems little doubt that there are enough noncitizens registering and voting to potentially make the difference in close elections.
Yet more ammunition for the state of Jefferson! We would protect our borders and our voter roles.
Corruption knows no bounds, and recognizes no boundaries.
Agreed, 100%!
I have worked in Ca. elections for 50yrs and I have seen illegal voting for 50yrs. A few times we did extensive poll watching and challenged those votes, but nothing ever came of it. In my opinion, that is one of the reasons people don’t vote. They don’t think their vote matters with all the corruption. They think it is all rigged. One defeated candidate took a voter survey and found illegals that had proudly voted in every precinct and been paid for each Democrat vote.
And Voter ID is a solution in search of a problem…..
No, Dude, you’re a problem….in search of a solution.
It’s amazing that, given the evidence of illegal registrations/illegal voting, you would think that voter ID isn’t a good idea! You are in complete denial of a major problem that exists and is improperly affecting our elections! Wake up, let’s fix this awful, un-American problem, now!
Per the headline and text, a poll indicates that “approximately 13% of illegal aliens vote,” or admit they vote.
Hans von Spakovsky says McLaughlin’s National Hispanic Survey “found that of foreign-born respondents who were registered voters, 13 percent admitted they were not United States citizens.” So a portion of the 800 Hispanics surveyed were foreign-born, a portion of the foreign-born were registered voters, and 13% of those registered voters were non-citizens.
Hans von Spakovsky later says that “13 percent of noncitizen respondents admitted they were registered to vote.” So a portion of the 800 foreign-born Hispanics were non-citizens, and 13% of the non-citizens were illegally registered to vote.
If there was just one 13% finding, are 13% of the foreign-born registered voters non-citizens, or are 13% of the non-citizens registered voters?
In either case, where do we get registration (or voting) by 13% of illegal aliens (or 13% of Hispanic illegal aliens)? We have legal Hispanic immigrants in this country, and it seems unlikely that all of the non-citizen respondents were illegal aliens.
WE have to have voter picture ID that they are citizens in order to vote. Liberals hate this idea because they would lose thousands of illegal voters. That’s why the liberals (mostly democrats) do not want this, they would lose many honest elections.
The Election Integrity Project (EIP) of California has been researching the election process in California since January 2011. We have provided our research to those who can do something about it but have chosen to ignore the provable reports. This includes Registrars, attorneys, media, DAs, Board of Supervisors of LA County, legislators, etc. Only the citizens have cared enough to do something about it and have stepped up to help document what is happening in our Polling places.
The fact that 13% of non-citizens are voting is NOT new. EIP has been shouting from the rooftop for FOUR YEARS that Page 4 of the CA NVRA manual (found on the Sec of State website) creates chaos in the instructions for what the Registrar of Voters is supposed to do when an application arrives without the Citizenship Question checked. The opposing instructions have put the Registrars in a position to have to accept EVERY application to vote EVEN IF the applicant DOES NOT check the box stating they are a citizen AND DOES NOT respond to the Registrar’s request that they do so on the clarification post card they send to the applicant.
California is in trouble because those who have the power to stop this…simply don’t.
How about the ruination of our children’s Educational Dreams? Most of our high school graduates do not qualify for higher learning, WHY? See US News and World Reports 2015 high school rankings. California is ranked 45th!
Let’s tell the truth, California is run by greed, power and total corruption! “One-Sided Education” at it’s best in action!
People who voted democratic still have NOTHING,NOTHING AT ALL, democrats promised jobs ,where! Companies are are closing up in the United States and leaving so what have democrats done for us especially the black people,Black people keep voting democrat and you all get nothing but headaches
I am surprised that illegals voting is not a topic of public discussion. All that is needed it a voter id card and an address to send it to. It arrives and you go vote. Any crafty Democratic precinct captain could get illegals out to vote. The resistance to voter ID is nothing but a way of resisting exactly this kind of fraud.
Voter ID mandatory & enforce E Verify is a good start.
Hillary pays illegals to vote with the “My Dream, Your Vote>” program and her campaign manager, John Podesta, confirmed their crimes!
“..pretty safe and uncomplicated. you show up on Election Day with a drivers license.. attest that you are a citizen, you have a right to vote in Federal elections”
And yet, our idiotic president swears to us there is no voter fraud, yeh right, how did he get elected for 2 terms then?
“why not vote as they to lose. Since they can not be deported or jailed, they have nothing to lose. Obama is protecting these law breakers.”
Trump won the popular vote, if you figure in all the voter fraud(which is always on the democratic side) and so did Romney and McCain in 2012 and 2008.
So then….Hillary could not possibly have won the popular vote…….!
Does anyone have more proof, articles of any numbers of illegals that voted in 2016 election?Legit proof please.
Do you think they stopped in 15? Data from surveys over 6 years or more show consistently there is massive illegal voting.
