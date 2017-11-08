By

A few days ago California Political News and Views ran a story about the end of political parties as we know them. Thanks to Sanders and Trump, the 2016 primaries ended the Republican and Democrat Parties—today it is about movements, not Party loyalty. Only one third of Americans even support either party. Trump has his believers, Sanders hi. Those blindly supporting either Party is going away. In California by the end of the November, 2018 election Decline to State will have more registrants that the Republican Party—the trend is clear.

Poll: Dem favorability drops to lowest point in 25 years

By Rebecca Savransky, The Hill,, 11/07/17

Only 37 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, according to a new survey.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS found favorable views of the Democrats are at their lowest point in the poll in more than 25 years.

A majority, 54 percent, have an unfavorable view of the Democrats, according to the poll.

About one-third of liberals have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party.

The GOP fares even worse in the poll, with only 30 percent of Americans polled having a favorable view of the Republican Party. That’s compared to 61 percent who have an unfavorable view of the GOP.

Forty-one percent of conservatives have an unfavorable view of the Republican Party.

Forty-two percent of independents have an unfavorable view of both parties, according to the poll.

A majority of Americans, 51 percent, think it’s not good for the country that Republicans control Congress, compared to 38 percent who think the opposite.

The poll was conducted Nov. 2-5 among 1,021 adults. The margin of error is 3.6 percentage points.