The good news is that a majority of folks are against the 12 cent gas tax increase that took hold on November 1, 2017. We might even get a ballot measure in November, 2018 to end THAT tax. The bad news is that if you don’t like the 12 cent tax increase—imagine how you feel about the 72 cent gas tax increase on January 1, 2020—24 months from now! That one can not be put to a vote—we have to repeal it. You know how the Socialist /Democrat Party of California loves taxes—this one became law because seven GOP Assembly members ALSO love high taxes, led by Chad Mayes, to assure the middle class is hit and the poor destroyed. “That’s according to a new UC Berkeley poll out Friday, which asked about the law signed by Governor Jerry Brown this past spring. Likely voters back the repeal of the transportation funding measure by a margin of 52 percent to 43 percent. Come next fall, though, voters may face a different question than the one posed in the poll. There are actually two separate ballot initiatives in the signature gathering phase, and they would do different things.

Only one will make the ballot, the one that ends the end. We will get rid of the 12 cent tax—for one year—then move to a 72 cent until repealed—why is California in trouble? Chad Mayes and his pretension of being a conservative and leading other GOP’ers into the Democrat Party voting line.

Poll: Majority Of California Voters Support Gas Tax Repeal

Ben Adler, Capitol Public Radio, 12/20/17

A majority of likely California voters say they support the repeal of the state’s new gas tax law.

That’s according to a new UC Berkeley poll out Friday, which asked about the law signed by Governor Jerry Brown this past spring.

Likely voters back the repeal of the transportation funding measure by a margin of 52 percent to 43 percent.

Come next fall, though, voters may face a different question than the one posed in the poll. There are actually two separate ballot initiatives in the signature gathering phase, and they would do different things.

One would repeal the law passed earlier this year, word for word. That’s what the poll asked about.

The other initiative, which appears to be better funded and might therefore have a better shot at making the ballot, differs slightly from what the poll asked. It would require any new gas tax or vehicle fee increases to be approved by voters – including the ones passed this year.

Nearly 80 percent of voters rate the condition of California’s roads as either fair or poor. But opinions on that question did not prove to be an indicator of support or opposition for the gas tax.