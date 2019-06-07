Poll: More Right-Leaning Voters Consider Themselves to be Supporters of President Trump, Not the Republican Party

By

In Sacramento , Republican leaders are telling our candidates to stay away from President Trump. In doing so, these folks are telling Trump supporters not to support or work for Republican candidates—except Trump. The number prove this.

“The poll, conducted online within the United States from May 29-30, 2019 among 1,295 registered voters, found that 42% of those surveyed who identify as right-leaning or Republican responded they were more supportive of President Donald J. Trump than the Republican Party when asked, Do you consider yourself to be more a supporter of Donald Trump or more of a supporter of the Republican Party?

Just 25% of those asked the question responded that they were more supportive of the GOP. 22% said they were supporters of both and 12% said they were not sure or neither the president nor the party had their support.

In a recent column former State Sen. Ray Haynes wrote this, “Witness the 2018 elections: Republicans lost a boatload of Congressional seats in California. It wasn’t because of Trump though, nor was it because of a high Democrat turnout. It was because of an unprecedented drop off in Republican turnout. Only two of the seats Republicans lost in 2018, the Mimi Walters seat and the Dana Rohrabacher seat, had an unusually high increase in Democrat votes. The rest: less than 10% higher. In fact, in the Valadao and the Denham seat, the Democrat vote was almost identical to the 2016 election. Quite frankly, even with the higher Democrat turnout in Walters and Rohrabacher, if the Republican vote remained the same in 2018 as it was in 2016, both Walters and Rohrabacher would have won. In all the Congressional seats that the Republicans lost in 2018, the average loss of Republican votes was 30%.” http://www.flashreport.org/blog/2019/06/01/we-have-met-the-enemy-part-vi/

We lost in 2018 because our candidate did not work to get the Trump folks out. 2020 would be the same if the GOP are continued to be told to ignore Trump.

Poll: More Right-Leaning Voters Consider Themselves to be Supporters of President Trump, Not the Republican Party

Timothy Meads , Townhall: 6/1/19

|

A Harvard Center for American Political Studies and Harris Poll released Friday revealed that of self-identifying Republican and right-leaning independents, more voters are likely to consider themselves supporters of President Donald J. Trump rather than supporters of the Republican Party at large.

The poll, conducted online within the United States from May 29-30, 2019 among 1,295 registered voters, found that 42% of those surveyed who identify as right-leaning or Republican responded they were more supportive of President Donald J. Trump than the Republican Party when asked, Do you consider yourself to be more a supporter of Donald Trump or more of a supporter of the Republican Party?

Just 25% of those asked the question responded that they were more supportive of the GOP. 22% said they were supporters of both and 12% said they were not sure or neither the president nor the party had their support.

Likewise, of self-identified GOP voters, 20% of those surveyed responded they identified as “Trump Republicans” whereas 15% identified as “Conservative Republicans” and 12% identified as “Reagan Republicans.” Just 3% identified as a “Bush Republican.”

The polling also found that President Trump is more favorable than failed-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Out of all participants of the survey, 34% of respondents had a “Very Favorable/ Favorable” view of Clinton whereas 58% had a “Very Unfavorable/Unfavorable” view of her. For President Trump, 42% found him to be “Very Favorable/Favorable” and 52% had a “Very Favorable/Favorable opinion.”

The polling questions and a more detailed view can be found here.