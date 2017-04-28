By

Milo, Coulter and Horowitz were not allowed to speak at Cal Berkeley due to bullies and violence. Shapiro and Murray were not allowed to speak on other campuses—due to bullies and violence. The good news is that bullies and anarchist Progressives no longer have to beat up anybody to stop people from performing First Amendment rights. In the case of Portland, the goons only had to send a measly little email claiming they would kidnap and beat up Republicans in a parade, to get the parade cancelled—did not even have to put on their brass knuckles or burn a single car. ““Seriously guys? You [expletives] are the reason it got canceled to begin with,” John DeGroff said on Facebook. “Victimizers playing the victim.” Parade organizers cancelled the 11th annual event Tuesday after receiving an email that offered a choice: Bar the local GOP, or “we will have two hundred or more people rush into the parade into the middle and drag and push those people out.” Instead of arresting the criminals, the City cancelled the parade—the goons win. Maybe the parade will now be held—but would you take your family, with little kids to look at the roses and watch a riot? Would you show up?

Portland protesters call for reinstating parade canceled over threat of protests

Organizers nixed 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade after email threatening violence against GOP

By Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times, 4/27/17

Portland “antifascist” groups have called for bringing back Saturday’s rose parade, even though fears of violence from left-wing protesters are what prompted organizers to nix the popular event in the first place.

The Direct Action Alliance and Oregon Students Empowered, which had planned to protest the parade in order to counter “Nazis” and “fascists,” urged supporters on Thursday to sign a petition to bring back the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade, held in East Portland.

“This community has already been threatened and affected by these radical Christian extremists enough,” said the Direct Action Alliancepost on Facebook.

Both groups insisted they had nothing to do with an anonymous email threatening to shut down the event unless the Multnomah County Republican Party was excluded, but those commenting online were stunned by the protesters’ chutzpah.

“Seriously guys? You [expletives] are the reason it got canceled to begin with,” John DeGroff said on Facebook. “Victimizers playing the victim.”

Parade organizers cancelled the 11th annual event Tuesday after receiving an email that offered a choice: Bar the local GOP, or “we will have two hundred or more people rush into the parade into the middle and drag and push those people out.”