By

The SF Muni continues to lose riders and gain a deficit. So, instead of improving its transportation system, or cutting back on it financial losses, they decide to go into another business. The SF Muni has become a land developer and speculator. “At long last, the city released a slate of developers who might take on the daunting task of building nearly 600 units above an old Muni bus yard in the Mission District—an ambitious project that would mark the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s first time actually building and potentially making money off a housing development.” Just like school districts are moving away from education and toward building houses, failed government agencies are trying to make themselves relevant. Isn’t it time to end these agencies, or force them to do their job—not create competition to the private sector?

Potrero Yard, SF Muni’s Foray Into Housing, Takes a Big Step Forward

Written by Sarah Wright, San Fran Standard, 10/31/22

At long last, the city released a slate of developers who might take on the daunting task of building nearly 600 units above an old Muni bus yard in the Mission District—an ambitious project that would mark the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s first time actually building and potentially making money off a housing development.

The transit agency announced on Friday it chose a group of developers—among them Plenary Group, Mission Economic Development Agency, Young Community Developers, Presidio Development Partners and Tabernacle Community Development Corporation—to take on the housing side of the project, dubbed Potrero Yard.

The SFMTA’s board will discuss the predevelopment agreement, a precursor to a development deal defining the project, on Tuesday.

The selection of a development group marks a step forward for the hard-to-finance and politically sensitive project. Potrero Yard—expected to include at least half affordable units— was initially estimated to cost at least $600 million, most of which will have to be financed up front by the developer.

The housing can’t come fast enough for SFMTA—which is facing a massive budget hole as its infrastructure ages—and for the city, which desperately needs new housing units wherever it can get them.

But the project could land the transit agency in a heated housing debate as it decides what to maximize—profit for the agency, or affordability for potential residents.

The latest plan, outlined in the predevelopment agreement and up for board sign-off this week, is for 575 affordable housing units, just over half of which will be made affordable to residents who earn no more than 80% of the city’s median income, and the other half for people who make up to 120% of median. But the plan is contingent on the development team getting the money and permits it needs.

SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin sees the project as a first test of the agency’s potential to become a major player in housing. But it may also test the city’s appetite for public revenue from housing.

Developers worry that the ambitious project could become infeasible in San Francisco’s expensive building environment, which has even driven some developers away from the city entirely.

Nonetheless, city officials cheered the milestone as a step forward.

“This is about getting creative in improving working conditions for our Muni workers while addressing housing shortages,” said Mayor London Breed in a tweet over the weekend.