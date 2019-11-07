Poway Unified School District Sends Out Mailer Demanding $448 Million in New Funding

Another government school scam. Poway Unified School District is using money meant for education to promote higher taxes and a slush fund for unions—and a way to stay out of bankruptcy because of CalSTRS.

“However, bigger questions were raised under the headline of “Strict Financial Accountability.” The first claim vaguely suggested that oversight, independent audits, and a detailed project list would “ensure the money is spent as promised.” But we’ve heard this before—vague explanations have been made by union-based organizations over seemingly “needed” funds to exploit taxpayers in the past.

Doing things “for the kids” is always a surefire way for institutions to get money, and citizens should be mindful of this typical money grab when examining school-related bond measures. Nobody wants to watch schools go without the funding they need, but everyone should be aware of the difference between necessary and discretionary spending.

Who appoints the “oversite” committee? The School Board. Independent? Silly question. That is how scams work, you misuse money, get more money than have your buddies tell the world you are honest. There ought to be a law against these scams.