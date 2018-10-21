Powell: Corruption Caught in City of Sacramento

Eye on Sacramento Calls for an FBI Investigation into Mayor Steinberg’s Potential Corrupt Bargain with the State Building & Trades Council (the Construction Trades Union) to Trade $150,000 in Trades Council Campaign Contributions to Steinberg’s “Yes on Measure U” Campaign in Exchange for Recent City Approval of a Permanent Union Monopoly Over Future City Projects Craig Powell, Eye on Sacramento, 10/19/18



At a press conference yesterday outside of Sacramento City Hall, Eye on Sacramento, a local government watchdog organization, called for the initiation of a criminal investigation by the Public Integrity Section of the FBI into a possible quid pro quo “deal” between Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg and the State Building and Construction Trades Council – the umbrella organization of California’s construction trades unions – which involves the possible trading of $150,000 of Trades Council contributions to Steinberg’s campaign to raise city sales taxes (Measure U) in exchange for recent Sacramento City Council approval of a “project labor agreement” which gives to the Trade Council and its local units a de facto union monopoly over all future city construction projects of over $1 million. EOS President said, “Eye on Sacramento has long been committed to restoring sound ethics and transparency to Sacramento city government. We’ve advocated for clean and honest city government at public forums we’ve sponsored in almost every neighborhood in the city. We have discovered a very disturbing pattern of behavior involving the largest single funder of the mayor’s “Yes on Measure U” campaign committee, the State Building and Construction Trades Council, and the mayor’s recent actions in pressing the Sacramento City Council to approve an anti-competitive “project labor agreement,” which has given the Trades Council and its local affiliate an effective monopoly over future major city construction contracts, a monopoly which will significantly drive up taxpayers costs on city projects and which unfairly discriminates against non-union contractors and workers in Sacramento. “In particular, the project labor agreement effectively discriminates against Sacramento’s minority-owned and women-owned contractors, virtually all of whom are non-union. The agreement also discriminates against the 90% of local construction trades workers who are not members of the construction trades union, a very significant proportion of whom are people of color. “As far as the impact of the project labor agreement on city taxpayers, EOS issued its Blueprint for a Post-Measure U Sacramento at a press conference on Tuesday. In that report, we projected that the project labor agreement will likely add $25 million dollars in higher direct costs to the $355 million Sacramento Convention Center projects and will likely add a further $25 million in higher bond interest costs, for a total expected hit to taxpayers of $50 million on just one set of projects. With 10 other city projects in the pipeline for next year, we estimate that the recurring annual cost to city taxpayers of the PLA will amount to $10 million or more per year. “It’s egregious and frankly unconscionable that Mayor Steinberg is trying to convince city voters to raise city sales taxes by $100 million per year while he’s effectively shoveling great gobs of taxpayer money out the back door of City Hall to line the pockets of his single biggest campaign contributor, while discriminating against Sacramento’s minority and women-owned contractors and the vast majority of local construction workers who do not belong to a union. “In an expose published just this morning in the Sacramento Business Journal, the mayor admits that the he and the State Building and Construction Trades Council have been working on the citywide project labor agreement for a year. We note that the first Trades Council contribution to Steinberg’s committee – what we refer to as its potential “down payment” – was a $100,000 payment on June 12, 2017, 15 months ago. Their “final payment,” if you will, to Steinberg’s committee was $50,000, funded just 22 days after Steinberg secured City Council approval of the project labor agreement. “To the best of our knowledge, this represents the largest political contribution in city history to a city officeholder or a campaign committee under his control. “We are distributing to the media today several documents, including, an analysis of the anti-competitive elements of the project labor agreement, prepared by the merit-shop trade association, Associated Builders of California (ABC). We also have copies of all of the relevant campaign finance filings made by the mayor’s committee through last weekend. We also have a summary of all contributions to the mayor’s campaign through last weekend, which amount to $890,000, of which $335,000 or 38% of the total has come from construction unions and union-aligned construction companies. “We also have a copy of a California Public Records Act request that EOS is filing with the City of Sacramento that seeks copies of all communications between the mayor, his staff and the Trades Council over the past few years, including copies of all PLA drafts exchanged during that period,” said Powell. “You’ll be hearing from Mr. Anchor Singh, the owner of Anchor Singh Painting, and Christine Leone, a local construction firm owner and an ABC NorCal instructor. Finally, Mr. Mitch Everhart, a nonunion electrician, will speak on the impact that PLA’s have had on his livelihood and his experience in being forced by PLA’s to forfeit contributions he’s been compelled to make under PLA’s to union benefit plans, a form of wage theft. “Mr. Steinberg appears to have imported the corrupt climate of the State Capitol to Sacramento City Hall, a climate that led to the prosecution and imprisonment of several members of his legislative caucus during his tenure as leader of the State Senate. We, as citizens, should do everything within our means to oppose such a degradation of ethical standards in a city that has long had a reputation for honest, clean government,” Powell concluded. Chronology: $100K “Down Payment,” Delivery of Project Labor Agreement, $50K “Final Payment” Formation of the Steinberg Political Slush Fund . On May 1, 2017 Mayor Steinberg formed a “Recipient Committee” by filing a Statement of Organization (Form 410) with the California Secretary of State. It was described as “Mayor Steinberg Committee for Sacramento’s Future.” The Recipient Committee provided Steinberg with unfettered control over how committee funds were spent. It skirts strict campaign contribution limits on mayoral candidates established by Sacramento City Code. Given the extremely wide latitude that Steinberg has had over the committee’s funds, the Recipient Committee can be fairly characterized as a “political slush fund.” Steinberg’s formation of the committee is believed to the first time in history that a City of Sacramento officeholder has ever formed such a fund. State Building and Construction Trade Council’s First Contribution (the “Down Payment ?”). On July 31, 2017, the Steinberg committee filed a campaign statement (Form 460) for the period January 1, 2017 thru June 30, 2017, which discloses that on June 12, 2017 – 44 days after the formation of the committee – the State Building and Construction Trades Council made a $100,000 contribution to the Steinberg committee. According to the campaign statement, it was the first contribution received by the Steinberg committee from its inception. The contribution is believed to be the largest single political contribution to a City of Sacramento officeholder, or a political fund under the direct control of a City officeholder, in the history of Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee Takes Notice . On August 31, 2017, the Sacramento Bee published an article by Bee reporter Ryan Lillis which reports that Steinberg’s committee was “formed in April [2017]” and “got a $100,000 donation from the state Building and Construction Trades Council,” apparently the first public mention of the formation of the Steinberg committee and the State Building and Construction Trades Council’s funding of the committee. From Political Slush Fund to the “Yes on Measure U” Committee . On July 31, 2018, the Sacramento City Council, on a 7 to 1 vote, called to the November 2018 ballot Measure U, Steinberg’s proposal to double the temporary ½% sales tax hike adopted in 2012 and to make it a permanent tax hike. Three days later, on July 3, 2018, the Steinberg committee filed an amendment to its Statement of Organization (Form 410), changing the purpose of his committee from an unspecified recipient committee to a committee formed specifically to support the extension of Measure U. Steinberg Delivers Project Labor Agreement for State Construction and Building Trades Council . On August 21, 2018, the Sacramento City Council, on a 7 to 2 vote, with no prior public review by any council committee or prior reading, approved, at Steinberg’s urging, a citywide, five-year project labor agreement (dubbed a “Community Workforce and Training Agreement”) between the City of Sacramento and the Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council, the local unit of the State Building and Construction Trades Council. The project labor agreement imposes several anti-competitive barriers that serve to effectively exclude non-union contractors from bidding on city projects of over $1 million, creating a de facto union monopoly for the benefit of the State Building and Construction Trades Council and its local units. It also serves to exclude local minority- and women-owner contractors, almost all of whom are non-union, and will drive up city and taxpayers’ costs of the three Sacramento Convention Center Projects by an estimated $50 million, as well as the cost of future, significant city projects. (See handout “Letter From ABC to Sacramento City Council on Anti-Competitive Elements of Sacramento Project Labor Agreement”). The staff report prepared for the City Council on the agenda items obscures, rather than reveals, the intended purpose of the project labor agreement, which is to erect anti-competitive barriers to non-union contractors bidding on future city projects. By obscuring the true nature and impact of the project labor agreement, the city staff report served to effectively put local media and the public “asleep” on the issue. No media covered the Council meeting at which the project labor agreement was approved. Under questioning at the August 21st City Council meeting by council member Jeff Harris, both Steinberg and city staff admitted that they had not evaluated the likely cost impacts the project labor agreement would have on city projects, city budgets or city taxpayers. State Building and Construction Trade Council’s Second Contribution (the “Final Payment ?”). On September 14, 2018, the Steinberg committee filed a Contribution Report (Form 497) disclosing that the State Building and Construction Trades Council made a further $50,000 contribution to the Steinberg committee – 22 days after Steinberg successfully pressed the Sacramento City Council to approve the project labor agreement to which the Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council – the local unit of the State Building and Construction Trades Council – is a party signatory. State Building and Construction Trades Council funding of the Steinberg committee was used to pay for polling, political consultants, legal fees and to fund Steinberg’s campaign to secure voter approval of his proposed Measure U tax hike. Click here to read the Letter from ABC Critiquing the Anti-Competitive Elements of the Sacramento PLA. ###