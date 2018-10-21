Powell: Corruption Caught in City of Sacramento

Sacramento is the headquarters of corruption in California. Not only at the State Capitol, but in city government as well.
“At a press conference yesterday outside of Sacramento City Hall, Eye on Sacramento, a local government watchdog organization, called for the initiation of a criminal investigation by the Public Integrity Section of the FBI into a possible quid pro quo “deal” between Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg and the State Building and Construction Trades Council – the umbrella organization of California’s construction trades unions – which involves the possible trading of $150,000 of Trades Council contributions to Steinberg’s campaign to raise city sales taxes (Measure U) in exchange for recent Sacramento City Council approval of a “project labor agreement” which gives to the Trade Council and its local units a de facto union monopoly over all future city construction projects of over $1 million.”
What a concept—you give contracts and the vendors give donations. If we had real DA’s and AG’s in this State, maybe we would not like a two bit third world dictatorship?
