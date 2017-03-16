PR Firm Caught PROMOTING Anniversary of Racist Riots in Los Angeles

By

I receive lots of emails every day, over 1,000. By receiving them, I keep informed of what is happening and what is going to happen. Thanks to an email I received from a Public Relations firm (is Soros financing this?) I found out about a celebration/promotion of race riots. The race riots in LA that happened in 1992 are called an “Uprising”. The goal appears to celebrate violence, racism and destruction of a community—and blame the victims instead of the rioters. Here are some stories this PR firm is recommending the California Political News and Views to write about. “TOPICS/BEATS/STORIES/EVENTS: 1- 25th Anniversary of the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising 2- Policing, Suppression, Deportation, Mass Incarceration 3- Gentrification, Homelessness, Poverty 4- Disinvestment, Joblessness, Poverty 5- Environmental Racism” You can bet LA Mayor Garcetti is going to approve of these topics and cry about the racism of his city. In fact, this is why racism continues—folks prefer to be victims instead of success stories. Instead of being productive they prefer victimhood as a career. Now, when you see the Times and other media promoting the anniversary of the racist riots, you will know that they were promoted to do so by those that have no solutions, just want more government control and tax dollars spent on them.

Quick Question – Are You The Correct Media Contact?

Emanuela Cariolagian, 3/15/17

Message body

Hello,

Our agency is working on PR for the 25th anniversary (in April 2017) of the South LA Uprising (LA Riots), and will be reaching out to local and regional media to capture this story.

I’m writing to find out whether you are the correct person to contact in regards to the topics/beats/events/stories listed below.

If you are not, would you be so kind as to please redirect me to the appropriate person?

TOPICS/BEATS/STORIES/EVENTS:

1- 25th Anniversary of the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising

2- Policing, Suppression, Deportation, Mass Incarceration

3- Gentrification, Homelessness, Poverty

4- Disinvestment, Joblessness, Poverty

5- Environmental Racism

Thank you,

Emanuela

Emanuela Cariolagian

Partner & Senior Public Relations Specialist

Momentum Solutions Team, LLC