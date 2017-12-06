Prager/D’Souza: Progressivism Mentor Is Fascism-=-=Founded by Student of Karl Marx

By

PragerU and Dinesh D’Souza Dig Up Fascism’s Long Forgotten Leftist Origins (VIDEO)

by Carter, Gateway Pundit, 12/5/17

For decades now, Republicans have had the label “Fascist” pinned to them by the left at some point or another. Currently, leftists decry the Trump administration as a “Fascist regime” – but what are the ideological roots of Fascism?

Bestselling author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza sat down with PragerU and corrected the record. Dinesh exposes the socialism that underpins Fascist behavior and thought. D’Souza opens by addressing the fact that we know who the ideological founders of Capitalism and Communism are, that being Adam Smith and Karl Marx, but who is the “philosopher of Fascism”?

It must be noted that one of the left’s favorite tactic is rewriting history.

It is inherent in any Orwellian tale and it has not escaped our current one. D’Souza argues that most people will not know who this “philosopher of Fascism” is because left-leaning historians have decided to “erase him from history to avoid confronting Fascism’s actual beliefs”.

Giovanni Gentile is the ideological father of Fascism. He was born in 1875 and was the student of Karl Marx. Gentile’s ideas were similarly radical in this age of radical thought and he contended that the state should resemble a family, an ideal still held by leftists today. During then-Governor Mario Cuomo’s 1984 address at the Democrat National Convention, he said America was “an extended family where, through the government, people all take care of each other.” In 2012 the slogan for the DNC was “The government is the only thing we all belong to.”

How miserably bleak . . .

Gentile, an ardent Socialist, considered his Fascist conceptions to be the most “workable” form of Socialism. “Fascism mobilizes people by appealing to their national identity, as well as their class,” D’Souza notes. “Fascists are Socialists with a national identity.”

Gentile argued that all private action should “be oriented to serve society”. There was to be no distinct boundary separating private interest and public interest. He saw the state as the administrative wing of society, and therefore all of society must do what is in the interest of the state, at the state’s will.

Benito Mussolini paraphrased Gentile in his Dottrina del Fascismo, “All is in the state and nothing human exists or has value outside the state.” Just as bleak as the DNC slogan in 2012.

Democrat progressives, in full agreement with Gentile, love and push for a centralized state, which manifests itself in stuff like the recent state expansion into private sectors like healthcare, banking, education, and energy. The left wants to pin Fascism to the Republicans, but the historic roots and ideological and philosophical DNA do no match. Conservatives are believers in small government in order to limit the power of the state and empower individual freedoms, the left wants to take freedom from the individual and grant the state control over your life.

“To acknowledge Gentile is to acknowledge that Fascism bears a deep kinship to the ideology of today’s left. So, they will keep Gentile where they’ve got him: dead, buried, and forgotten,” concludes D’Souza.