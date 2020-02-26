PragerU’s first mini-documentary ‘Fleeing California’ to expose leftist policies driving millions out of state

This is why Facebook and Twitter are afraid of Dennis Prager. He tells the truth. Unlike others, he tells it in a simple to understand, entertaining way. Viewers and listeners understand the problem he presents, without having to do further research.

“— PragerU is set to release its first mini-documentary titled “Fleeing California.” The project features PragerU personality Will Witt as he explores the root causes driving millions of people to move out of California for other states.

“California is for the very rich and the very poor,” says Witt in the short film’s promotional trailer, “you can’t live here anymore as a middle-class citizen.”

This is a must see documentary—to understand the collapse of the former Golden State.