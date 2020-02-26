PragerU’s first mini-documentary ‘Fleeing California’ to expose leftist policies driving millions out of state

This is why Facebook and Twitter are afraid of Dennis Prager. He tells the truth. Unlike others, he tells it in a simple to understand, entertaining way. Viewers and listeners understand the problem he presents, without having to do further research.
“— PragerU is set to release its first mini-documentary titled “Fleeing California.” The project features PragerU personality Will Witt as he explores the root causes driving millions of people to move out of California for other states.
“California is for the very rich and the very poor,” says Witt in the short film’s promotional trailer, “you can’t live here anymore as a middle-class citizen.”
This is a must see documentary—to understand the collapse of the former Golden State.
LOS ANGELES — PragerU is set to release its first mini-documentary titled “Fleeing California.” The project features PragerU personality Will Witt as he explores the root causes driving millions of people to move out of California for other states. “California is for the very rich and the very poor,” says Witt in the short film’s promotional trailer, “you can’t live here anymore as a middle-class citizen.” The dire situation facing California’s citizens, the mini-documentary will argue, is the result of decades of unchecked liberal policies that have led to pervasive homelessness, sky-high real estate prices, failing public schools, some of the nation’s highest taxes, burdensome business regulations, out of control crime and more. The mini-documentary features interviews with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, small restaurant owner Richard Florczak, California state Sen. Brian Dahle (R), classic car restorer Neal Polan, Hoover Institution senior fellow and Stanford professor Dr. Joshua Rauh and VP of National Initiatives at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and former California Assemblyman Chuck Devore. “The ‘Fleeing California’ mini-documentary is just the latest addition of several new projects at PragerU,” says Craig Strazzeri, PragerU CMO. “We’re rapidly branching out into new forms of content outside of the 5-minute videos that made us the go-to platform for bite-sized explainers on conservative ideas.” Already this year PragerU launched “The Book Club” hosted by Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire, a monthly show that explores seminal works of Western Literature and their implications on modern society. Work is also progressing on a new show called “Americanos” that will tell the stories of freedom-loving American Latinos. View the “Fleeing California” trailer and sign up to be notified when the mini-documentary releases here. For media inquiries, please email [email protected] —
|PragerU, founded by Dennis Prager in 2011, is a not-for-profit organization that helps millions understand the values that shaped America and provides millions of Americans and people around the world with the intellectual ammunition they need to advocate for limited government, individual responsibility and economic freedom. Since its founding, PragerU videos have received over 3 billion lifetime views. PragerU is a resource for all who value liberty. It is a threat to all those who do not.
