Pray for the Health of San Fran Nan Pelosi to Keep the House GOP

A radio show host asked me what is wrong with Pelosi—her speech, she seems incoherent and is doing as much as the Republicans to assure the GOP continue control of the House. My response? “Her botox has melted and it is affecting her brain. Regardless of the reason, we NEED Pelosi to stay in charge of the House Democrats—let them talk about Resistance, Impeachment, raising taxes, hating Israel and more. “The House minority leader holds a weekly press conference and every week she’s more odd. Pelosi has long been known for her poor public speaking skills, but last week she was seen “uttering gibberish, bizarrely laughing and staring off mid-sentence before re-engaging the press during the appearance,” reports the American Mirror. Pelosi accused U.S. farmers of “self-inflicted damage,” resulting from proposed tariffs by the Trump administration, before having to fix the statement she read from her notes. “Farmers are struggling with plummeting prices, great economic uncertainty, and self-inflicted damage of the Trump tariffs. I say self, self— for our country,” she said. “Republicans wrote a bill that abandons farmers, uh, uh, fam— farming families. It weakens, the farmers’ safety net…” Pelosi accused. Actually she is the most coherent of the Democrats in Congress—the rest are looking for Russians under their beds, hoping for a coup by Clinton or Obama and pray for the end of Constitutional government—to them free speech is too dangerous—especially if the folks still have Second Amendment rights. Pray for Pelosi to keep her current health status—for the goof of America.

Loopy Pelosi Babbles Gibberish, Blames Farmers For ‘Self-Inflicted Damage’

By Joseph Curl, Daily Wire, 5/20/18

Nancy Pelosi, the 78-year-old career politician who wants to be Speaker of the House again, just keeps getting weirder.

The House minority leader holds a weekly press conference and every week she’s more odd. Pelosi has long been known for her poor public speaking skills, but last week she was seen “uttering gibberish, bizarrely laughing and staring off mid-sentence before re-engaging the press during the appearance,” reports the American Mirror.

Pelosi accused U.S. farmers of “self-inflicted damage,” resulting from proposed tariffs by the Trump administration, before having to fix the statement she read from her notes.

“Farmers are struggling with plummeting prices, great economic uncertainty, and self-inflicted damage of the Trump tariffs. I say self, self— for our country,” she said.

“Republicans wrote a bill that abandons farmers, uh, uh, fam— farming families. It weakens, the farmers’ safety net…” Pelosi accused.

Talk about food stamps, she said, “1.5 million veterans,” stopping and staring amid a brain freeze, before continuing, “are involved in the nutrition program.”

After claiming a Republican priority is “taking the food out of the mouths of babies,” she turned to prescription drugs, saying, “President Trump’s monthl— month, months-delayed speech on prescription drugs…

Pelosi, who has already served 16 terms in the House, has filed paperwork to run again in 2018, but some party leaders wish she’d go away. Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) said late last year it was time for Pelosi — and other longtime party leaders — to depart and let a new generation lead House Democrats.

“Our leadership does a tremendous job, but we do have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus and I do think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders,” Sanchez said.

Over the last couple years, Pelosi has been getting weirder and weirder.

She has praised illegal aliens on the Capitol’s lawn, saying, “You make America more American” (Um, they, by definition, don’t). She’s said the Constitution does not grant people the right to shout “wolf” in a theater (it probably does, but you can’t yell “fire”). And she’s complained that President Trump visited Saudi Arabia first, saying “It wasn’t even alphabetical. I mean, Saudi Arabia!” (Nancy thinks he should have hit Afghanistan, then Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, etc.)

But don’t worry. She’ll come up with a new way to embarrass herself at her next weekly presser on Thursday.