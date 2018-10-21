By

Prayer for an American Refugee

By Pedro Gonzalez |, American Greatness, 10/19/18

Less than a year ago I wrote an op-ed about the need for voter identification in California, where legal immigrants and illegal aliens are automatically registered to vote through the Department of Motor Vehicles. In 2015 , California passed a new Motor Voter Act to automatically register “eligible voters” when they obtain or renew their license at the DMV. The move was celebrated by ACORN ’s spiritual successor, the ACCE Institute, and the National Council of La Raza.

Most Americans saw the act for what it was, a scheme to snatch up the illicit and predictably Democratic vote of non-citizens, mostly Latinos, among whom Mexicans constitute the single largest group of foreign-born. After all, these non-citizens admit to finding registering to vote and casting ballots a breeze. Take for example “Angelo,” who registered to vote through a Pennsylvania DMV as a Democrat and cast his ballot from 2001 through 2014. But this is old news for some of us. In 2013, the National Hispanic Survey asked a sample of 800 likely Hispanic voters if they were American citizens. Thirteen percent admitted they were not.

Still, the response to my column was like the response to every other column on this issue: non-citizens are not registered to vote through the DMV, but on the off chance that they are, they certainly don’t cast ballots. But in August, federal authorities charged 19 non-citizens with voting illegally in the 2016 election. Do we need to guess which party they favored? That wasn’t enough to convince the notably asinine open borders advocates that more investigation into this problem needs to be done, but what would be?

Two months later, four women in the border state of Texas, all Latinas, were revealed to be part of “an organized voter fraud ring and were paid to target elderly voters in certain northern Fort Worth precincts in a scheme to generate large numbers of mail ballots, then harvest those ballots for specific candidates.” Of the four women, one pleaded guilty and received six months in jail while the other three were released on bond. Small price to pay so far for attempting to influence American elections. It’s yet unknown which candidates paid for the subversive scheme, but my money is not on the elephant in the room. It’s also unclear whether the four are illegal aliens. It would not be a stretch, however, to say that these women are only in the United States because for the last half century we have failed to secure our borders and repair our immigration laws—and that includes birthright citizenship .

The critics have been vindicated, but the culprits are only more brazen than ever.

Approximately 1,500 “eligible voters,” California DMV officials found, were non-citizens registered to vote between April and September. This comes on the heels of the revelation that roughly 23,000 registration “mistakes” were made by the DMV the month before. These are only the incidents that we know of, and it is safe to assume that this revelation hardly scratches the surface. One might say, however, that no mistakes were made at all, because this is the precisely what the program was intended to do. Gavin Newsom would agree.

The California gubernatorial candidate has made universal health care for non-citizens a prominent plank in his platform. Newsom touts his “success” as the mayor of San Francisco, with its designated defecating streets , as testimony that “It can be done.” No sane citizen would endorse subsidizing the health care of foreigners when they can hardly afford looking after themselves, so why would Newsom make it part of his platform?

Consider another “accomplishment” of San Francisco under Democratic Party leadership.

In July 2018 , San Francisco, like a few other wayward American cities, began allowing non-citizens (specifically illegal aliens) to vote in school board races. Non-citizens already vote . Now Newsom is simply asking for them to vote for him, and he isn’t the only one.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said recently that non-citizens will provide the thrust of the “blue wave” in the coming midterm elections. The blue wave, according to Abrams, “is made up of those who’ve been told that they are not worthy of being here . . . of those who are documented and undocumented.” How might non-citizens be part of the wave, other than by casting a ballot? We don’t have to guess the answer.

According to The Washington Times, the Texas Democratic Party asked non-citizens to register to vote, sending out applications to immigrants with the citizenship box already checked “Yes.” The Public Interest Legal Foundation notified district attorneys and the Justice Department to the pre-checked applications. “This is how the Texas Democratic Party is inviting foreign influence in an election in a federal election cycle,” said Logan Churchwell, a spokesman for the PILF.

Newsom, Abrams, and the Democratic Party are enlisting foreign nationals to influence and shape American politics. Further, Democrats are also showing us that they are willing to wage proxy wars on American soil to protect their illegal electorate, pitting black blocs—essentially the paramilitary wing of the Democratic Party as was the KKK of old —against federal agents on the streets of our cities. The Democratic Party’s strategy, then, is to incite discord among foreign nationals in the United States as they subvert constitutional law in the process.

It is unclear, however, that the Democratic Party deserves all the blame for this sad state of affairs. The flaccid, impotent wing of the Republican Party that insists America must maintain a permanent underclass of foreigners in the name of their sacred cow, free market capitalism (as if “free” means without consequences), are also to blame. And it’s also the case that non-citizens engaged in breaking both our immigration and our election laws deserve blame for their behavior, too.

We should also consider the recent Mexican presidential election, because Mexicans comprise America’s largest immigrant group . The meteoric rise of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, now the President-elect of Mexico, was accompanied by an umbra of anti-American rhetoric. Ahead of his “radical revolution,” Obrador promised that “very soon, after the victory of our movement, we will defend migrants all over the American continent and the migrants of the world who, by necessity, must abandon their towns to find life in the United States; it’s a human right we will defend.” Let them try.

Just how Obrador plans to make good on his absurd promise is less important than the fact that he won by a landslide . In other words, a majority of Mexican voters wholeheartedly approved of Obrador’s leftist agenda and anti-American promises. How leftist? The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), a full member of the Socialist International, denounced Obrador as “a communist with Cuban instincts.” After he decided to make his bid for the presidency in 2016, Obrador gave a speech where he gushed over Fidel Castro, comparing his own worldview to the dead dictator’s:

Fidel Castro is at the height of Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro is a giant. . . . Although we know that conservatives, on the right, do not like anything that has to do with the struggle for justice, for freedom and for the independence of peoples, for us, Commander Fidel Castro is a social, political fighter of great dimensions, because he knew how to lead his people and achieve authentic, true independence.

In Southern California, “AMLO the hope of Mexico” bumper stickers (AMLO is Obrador’s nickname) have begun to appear beside California license plates. Many of the people who we naively welcome into the United States hate our country and its institutions, and their president-to-be has told them that they are entitled to go forth against our laws and work to destroy them.

Peter Brimelow wrote that only immigrants (or their children, in this case) could be persuaded to pay attention to immigration. “They actually know something about it, after all, unlike most Americans.” That is, Americans who are not immigrants themselves or the immediate descendants of them do not tend to have an instinctive grasp of what’s at stake in our fights over immigration. More to the point, Brimelow wasn’t referring to the political and economic aspects of immigration—things with which Democrats and libertarian-progressive minded Republicans concern themselves with a singularity of mind that is frankly, idiotic.

Culture, above all, is what is at stake. There exists a major gap between Mexican and American culture that presents a challenge for assimilation unlike anything this country has faced before. For most of American history, immigrants came by boat and from Europe, to this country which they had little reliable information of, and would not offer them welfare of any sort. For this reason, they had to have the energy and ambition to endure trials and tribulations before they even arrived in America, and it was not uncommon for those who lacked these qualities to simply not attempt the trip. “The newcomers,” Oscar Handlin said, “were on the way toward being American almost before they stepped off the boat.” Those immigrants were mentally preparing themselves to become American, but the same can no longer be said for those caravaning up from south of the border, who do not need to possess the same qualities as the immigrants of yesteryear, nor have they any need of assimilating.

As the son of immigrants, I have never understood why so many foreigners who have entered this country by way of chain migration or illegally with absolutely nothing meaningful to offer it now refuse to learn English and a growing number actually insist that they only be addressed in their native tongue. Once upon a time, grateful immigrants were the norm, and they still exist, but their voices are being drowned out along with those of the rest of us. Now, many “migrants” care nothing for American history and the traditions that built up the society they purport to need sanctuary in and that provides them and their children with the opportunity to prosper—a society superior enough to their own that they travelled far to join.

Yet they’re not actually “here,” and they don’t really want to “join” because they bring “there” with them, and with it their preferences for the form of government and laws that wrought economic destruction and stripped liberty from the denizens of their homelands. And withal come the cultural habits that have locked the Third World into a perpetual state of “development” and strife. For these intruders, who would work with Democrats to subvert our laws and subject us to a dictatorship of the proletariat—either by foolishness or intent—there can be no sympathy.

America is running out of time to address this growing problem in a serious way. If the country does not turn hard-a-starboard, we will not only do a disservice to those Americans whose families have been here for generations, we will also harm those who came to this country more recently in order to escape what we are now importing to the United States. For these patriotic Americans, the housing crisis will be exacerbated by gangs who buy up homes , not to house and raise families, but to serve as depots for drugs and abductees . Mexican cartels will further reduce our beautiful national parks to occupied territory for their drug laboratories and passageways for human trafficking . Crime rates in cities will continue to rise as we import foreigners from the murder capital of the world . Once all but eradicated in the United States, Third World diseases will be spread to the interior of the country. With it all, the elites will consolidate political power in exchange for handouts as the political habits of people who are accustomed to this way of life are applied here.

This is not a dystopian forecast beyond the realm of possibility—it the present reality of the Third World. “Consider the violence in Mexico,” Wayne Allensworth writes :

During this year’s election campaign, over 120 candidates were assassinated. Over 200,000 (and that’s the official figure—the actual body count is probably higher) have been killed in Mexico since 2006, and Mexico’s official murder count last year was over 25,000. “Socialized” or “mass” crimes are becoming frequent in Mexico—mobs loot department stores and supermarkets, derail and rob trains, and are tapping into oil pipelines, often with the help of the drug cartels, which have numerous other business interests these days. As far as Central America, El Salvador and Honduras are frequently listed among the most murderous countries in the world.

We will not live to see the rest of America undergo Third Worldization like California, but our children and our children’s children will pay the price for us and become refugees of what once was America. Indeed, the American Dream could easily, under those conditions, become a myth for future generations.

The sniveling progressive Republican wing is waxing irrelevant , but they are still able and willing to assist the Democrats’ scheme to sell off the American Dream to foreigners who are indifferent or hostile to our way of life. Who will save us from ourselves? President Trump has declared that if push comes to shove, the military will be deployed to secure our borders. Let’s pray that he is not bluffing.