“President” Brown Signs Climate Agreement With Scottish Gov’t—Wants to Kill MORE California Jobs

Jerry Brown ran for President twice and got nowhere. He is 78 years old and would be 81 in 2020 if he wanted to run again. So, the next best thing is to declare yourself as President and signed agreements with foreign governments—even if they harm your constituents, just to pretend to be a President.

“The Government of California and the Scottish Government have signed a joint agreement which sees them commit to work with one another to fight climate change.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Governor of California Edmund G Brown.

Among other things, the memorandum of understanding states both California and Scotland are looking to “capitalise on the huge potential of the Under2 MoU, the ambitious commitment to bold and decisive climate action covering over one billion people and over a third of the global economy to which both jurisdictions are signatories.”

Signatories to the Under2 MoU agreement have committed to either cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80 to 95 percent below 1990 levels or to limit emissions to less than two metric tons per capita by mid-century.

The Texas Chamber of Commerce could not be happier. As President Brown raises the cost of living in California, the cost of doing business, creates more regulations, the Free State of Texas will get our productive people, while the welfare class and the very rich, along with their slaves, ur, “illegal aliens” stay behind. President Brown is good to Texas—bad for California.